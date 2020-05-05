Editorial: Anime / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

“The Prince of Tennis” will return to animation with a new original project, as revealed by the magazine Jump SQ from the publisher Shueisha and the official account of Twitter from anime “The new prince of tennis”. The story of Takeshi konomi will inspire a new anime that will tell the confrontation of “Hyoutei vs. Rikkai”, where the same creator will be in charge of supervising the matches that are presented.

The middle ANN indicates that the anime will mark the first time the two schools have faced each other. In addition, to commemorate the announcement, the first illustration of the new series by the author of the work was published:

The announcement did not reveal the release date or the format of the new production, and the franchise is preparing an animated film in 3DCG titled “Ryouma! Shinsei Gekijouban Tennis no Ouji-sama”, which will be released in 2021 after delaying its launch last year. This will tell an original story that will take place in the three-month period between events at the end of the manga. The Prince of Tennis and the beginning of the manga The New Prince of Tennis.

The first series based on the manga aired between 2001 and 2005 and told the story of: “Echizen Ryoma, a proud and arrogant boy who at 12 years old is already a tennis prodigy. Enter high school Seisshun-Gakuen (Seigaku) and immediately be part of the tennis team. There he will meet other prodigy players with whom he will try to take to school Seigaku to the biggest tennis competitions in Japan. On his way, he will find increasingly stronger rivals who will force him and his teammates to be in constant self-improvement. “

