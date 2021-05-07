The prince of Liechtenstein, involved in a controversy after being accused of killing the largest bear in Romania

The Liechtenstein royal family has been involved in one of its worst controversial in recent years. Everything has been unleashed due to an investigation into the killing a bear pardo who, according to activists, was illegally hunted by the Prince Emanuel of Liechtenstein in the Carpathians.

Agent Green (Romania) and VGT (Austria) are the environmental groups accusing the prince of having killed a 17-year-old male brown bear, considered the largest in Romania.

The prince would have traveled with a hunting permit to capture a female who threatened a populationBut the Romanian National Environment Guard began an investigation on April 29 into the death of a bear.

This was expressed by the head of NEG, Octavian Berceanu, to AFP: “We knew that they were supposed to extract a bear, but then we found a dead male bear“.

Agent Green Chairman Gabriel Paun has also issued a briefing note accusing the prince: “It is clear that eThe prince did not come to solve the problem of the locals, but to kill the bear and take home the trophy to hang on the wall. We are facing a fraudulent poaching action, since they shot the wrong bear. “

For its part, the office of the Crown Prince of Liechtenstein has issued in a statement that it did not know the background of this “private and personal matter” but that “however, the House of the Prince wants to point out that respect for nature has been one of the fundamental concerns of the House and is a central element of the family commitment to ecological and social sustainability“.

Romania, a member of the European Union since 2007, prohibited completely hunting brown bears in 2016, already it is considered a protected species throughout the country.