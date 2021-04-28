Elegant and with a gift for your date, a large bouquet of flowers. This is how Abilio arrived this Tuesday at First dates, with the aim of conquering his date at Cuatro’s restaurant with his detail and his peculiar voice.

“For me it is my voice, but people are shocked and my friends compare me to Sabina”, said the Madrilenian, who recognized that in the program he wanted to find his princess because over the years he has realized that “I’m lonelier than one and it’s time for a change”.

What’s more, He admitted that “I have been very selfish in that of love. My lovers were right in that before I was the bad guy.” After listening to him, Lidia Torrent was impressed with the resemblance of the diner’s voice to the singer and asked him to leave a voice message to her date to surprise her.

Abilio, in ‘First dates’. 20 minutes | MEDIASET

But Martha was faster, as she was the one who left the audience speechless with her first comment on the presentation: “The prince of Dubai has thrown me the shuffleboard for Facebook”.

Enchanted with the bouquet of flowers, He did not come out of his astonishment to hear Abilio’s voice, but it was thought that Joaquín Sabina himself was the one who was going to have dinner with her. It wasn’t like that, and she went to the table to get to know her partner a little more.

“I have never liked men with beards, I am not attracted to them, but I want to see their dimples”, recognized the Zamorana. “I started dyeing my beard a few years ago because it was so white,” the gardener told him.

But the climax of the evening came when Abilio pointed out that “A pajama is one of the sexiest things there is”, what Marta replied that hers was “leopard”. As soon as he heard it, the Madrilenian could not help but recognize that “I’ve gotten horny”.

After dinner, they both went to the photo booth to immortalize their date, but while the gardener began to kiss the Zamorana, she avoided him: “I have made him ‘the cobra'”, he acknowledged with a laugh.

Abilio and Marta, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

In the end, Abilio did want to have a second date with Marta “without hesitation”. She, for her part, also wanted to meet again “to continue knowing him”. The gardener admitted that “you surprised me because I expected a no.”