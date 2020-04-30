The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) keeps a significant part of the world’s population confined to their homes, either voluntarily, or by measures imposed by different governments. This confinement has taken its toll on many people, and numerous Hollywood stars are taking advantage of the time to try to make the confinement more bearable, both theirs and those of the fans, through social networks. This has been the case of Will Smith with the cast of The Prince of Bel-Air.

Yesterday, the cast “met” virtually through Snapchat to hold a most entertaining video conference on the home show Will Smith is hosting from his home every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: Will from home. And it is impossible that Will Smith is bored or staying at home.

In this program, Will Smith recounts his experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as anecdotes from his personal life, and occasionally brings in a “guest” to liven up the time and make everything more dynamic.

You can now register at Disney + in Spain. If you do, you will have a free trial week during which you can see all its contents without any problem.

This reunion has had all the main cast members of The Prince of Bel-Air: Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parson, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Jazzy Jeff. Naturally, he has been missed James Avery, who played the unforgettable uncle phil in the series and who passed away in 2013. He also missed the appointment Janet Hubert-Whitten, the actress who gave life to Vivian Banks for the first three seasons and he maintains an apparently insurmountable personal enmity with Will Smith.

Don’t you feel like reviewing the adventures of the Bel-Air chop after seeing the cast reunited again?

.