COCHABAMBA – Bolivian priest Rolando Laime decided to open an account in Tik Tok, the fashion application among young people, to reach homes through laughter and at the same time raise awareness so that they respect the quarantine and stay at home to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Laime, who is the pastor of the Cala Cala church in the Bolivian city of Cochabamba, chose to explore Tik Tok and create his account “@padrerolando” in which he shows his most fun “facet”, without neglecting his religious clothing , who has already gotten more than a laugh.

In one of his videos he is shown on the terrace of the parish saying “blessed are those who walk in the street, because soon they will be close to the Lord”.

LAUGH AT TIK TOK WITH PURPOSE

In one week the religious uploaded eight videos, in which he wears sunglasses, hats and shirts of his soccer team without neglecting the collar that represents him as a priest, and some Tik Toks have more than 20,000 reproductions and he already has close than 2,000 followers.

“People have liked the videos, they are different, they show another facet of the priest, a closer one, a more human one,” the 35-year-old Bolivian told Efe.

They show great appreciation and pray that God will return their generosity in blessings.

Laime plans every day the content that will be uploaded to that application to attract the attention of young people, who through those videos prompts them to stay home to avoid the spread of COVID-19, which has already taken 142 lives in the country and there are more than 3,148 confirmed infections in Bolivia.

“It’s not just about making people laugh, I think that now we all have a very strong responsibility to take care of our health, stay at home and take care of the elderly, that’s why these videos reach people, but they also make them aware,” he said.

Messages of congratulations have already arrived from other priests in Italy, Brazil and more countries.

BREAKING SCHEMES

Laime likes to “break schemes” and has done so since the quarantine in Bolivia was decreed last March, when she decided to open a Facebook page in her parish to follow close to her parishioners.

Every day he transmits masses and petitions on that page at two times, and for the weekend he opened his YouTube channel “Padrecito Rolando oficial”, where he will upload content from his parish and humor.

A priest gave an Easter blessing from a helicopter in Rio de Janeiro.

Another of his passions is photography, to which he also dedicates himself professionally and has a page with about 16,000 followers who appreciate his work.

The Bolivian priest was also recognized for getting on a helicopter to bless Cochabamba from the sky at Easter and broadcast live through the parish website.

“We are reaching many people through the Eucharist, but it is not enough, the spiritual part is very important, but we can also help from humor, laughing a little is also important,” he said.

