An ultra-conservative Russian priest who denies the existence of the new coronavirus forcibly took control of a women’s monastery and is now facing trial for it.

Last Tuesday, the father entered the Sredneuralsk convent,on the outskirts of Yekaterinburg, a city located in the center-west of Russia, causing the escape from the mother superior and several nuns.

Ecclesiastical authorities “will have to storm the monastery” if they want him to leave it, the father said while armed guards patrol the site.

In fact, the police visited the site on Wednesday although they did not make any arrests.

This controversial cleric was prohibited from preaching in April.

And in May, he was stripped of the right to carry a cross after encourage their faithful to disobey the mandate of the health authorities imposed to stop the advance of the coronavirus.



Russia has declared 7,000 deaths from coronavirus. THE PRESS / .

Father Sergei helped found that convent, the Sredneuralsk convent, in the early 2000s, and over the years, hundreds of faithful have come there to listen to his sermons.

Russian authorities closed the churches on April 13 amid the covid-19 pandemic, and only reopened them this month.

Thursday, Russia confirmed 7,790 new infections, a rate that nevertheless represents the lowest daily increase in six weeks.

The total number of registered cases rises to more than 560,000.

The official death toll stands at more than 7,600, although critics fear the actual number is much higher.

What’s going on in the monastery?

Father Sergei declared the current coronavirus outbreak to be a “pseudopandemic” and accused church leaders of “working with the ancestors of the Antichrist » for closing the prayer centers.

After suspending it in May, the Russian Orthodox Church organized an ecclesiastical court to determine your future.



The priest Sergei Romanov has many faithful followers. THE PRESS / .

But at the court session last Monday, Father Sergei told officials that he had a clear conscience and stated that they would have to kick him out of the Sredneuralsk monastery by force.

It was then that he left the meeting and took control of the site.

Various information suggests that many of the armed men who guard the convent they are now veterans of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The press do not have access, although a journalist from the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta He managed to dodge the guards and had an encounter with Father Sergei.

“The diocese prohibits me from serving my community, it prohibits me from speaking. But I was lucky to be able to do it, “he told the journalist.

Father Sergei faces another session of the ecclesiastical court on June 26.

The Yekaterinburg diocese says that Mother Superior Varvara, who has directed the convent since 2005, left temporarily “to avoid unnecessary conflict.”

He added that before his next court hearing, the cleric should “corrandturn what is done and repent«.



Putin has stayed away from the cameras since the crisis worsened. THE PRESS / .

Who is Father Sergei?

Father Sergei is a former police officer who spent 13 years in prison for murder, although his faithful deny that the accusation is true.

He was released in the late 1990s.

The priest legally changed his name to Nikolai Romanov in honor of the last czar of Russia, Nicholas II.

The former emperor and his family are believed to have been buried outside Yekaterinburg after his assassination in 1918, near the Sredneuralsk monastery.

Inside the church, Father Sergei is seen as the leader of the obscure “devotees of the tsar” movement.

In the past, he made numerous controversial claims, including the suggestion that the Antichrist will soon rise in Russia as a couple of President Vladimir Putin.

He has also criticized the laws against domestic violence and anti-Semitic speeches.

Among its faithful are several Russian sports stars and politicians.