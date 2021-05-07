The prices of almost all foods have risen in the US.

(Bloomberg) – The price hike that food manufacturers have been warning about for months has hit Americans’ shopping carts.

Seafood prices are up 18.7% on average in the 13-week period ending April 24, while baked goods like donuts and rolls cost about 7.5% more than in the same period. last year, new data from NielsenIQ shows. In fact, 50 of the 52 categories tracked by the data provider are more expensive than a year ago, and only butter and milk remain essentially unchanged, while everything around them skyrockets.

Rising commodity costs are partially behind rising prices, while the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks 23 commodities, is now at its highest level in nearly a decade. Rising transportation costs and supply chain disruptions are also contributing to the upside, as is a continued rise in consumer demand as more Americans cook at home.

With demand so high during the pandemic, supermarkets have not had to lower the price of as many items as they normally would, said the chief executive of Albertsons Cos., Which operates 2,277 supermarkets, including chains such as Safeway and Vons.

The higher price of food comes at a time when US gasoline prices are also rising, affecting consumers of everyday products.

Original Note: Just About Everything Costs More at American Grocery Stores

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP