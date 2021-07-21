The priceless reaction of the deputies of the Andalusian Parliament when they saw a giant rat

Deputies of the Andalusian Parliament upon seeing a giant rat. (Photo: Andalusian Parliament)

Tremendous scare that some deputies of the Andalusian Parliament have experienced in a session this Wednesday when a giant rat has crept into the room.

The moment, which is running like wildfire through social networks, is triumphing due to the priceless reaction of many of the politicians present, who have begun to scream and fuss when they see the animal.

The faces of all those involved are a whole poem. In a moment of full tension, the president of Parliament, Marta Bosquet, has to put order and ask for “tranquility” from the rest of the politicians.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.