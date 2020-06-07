Starting from the assumption that not everyone can — or want to — spend a fortune when it comes to getting a mobile phone, we should ask ourselves the following: Is it worth giving up some of our data in exchange for paying less for a smartphone? When you look for terminals with an unbeatable value for money, you always end up in Chinese models like those of Xiaomi or realme. Not surprisingly, these Asian firms have become in their own right the queens of the low and / or middle range.

Phones with fairly decent features at demolition prices that make us wonder if they really make any profit when selling these modelss. The answer is affirmative although they do not achieve these benefits just by selling the hardware, but through other much more controversial ways: through our personal data.

Is it worth spending little money on a smartphone if you are the product?

It has always been said that if something is free, the price is you. When, for example, Google provides its services to us for free, it is not done out of kindness but to collect data from millions of users that it will then use for other commercial purposes. With this we do not mean that Google – or other giants like Microsoft or Apple – are watching us 24 hours a day, they simply track our behavior and then sell it anonymously to third parties.

Another thing is when brands like the ones we mentioned before, in addition to paying for them collect our personal information and even web browsing history with exact URLs. In other words, we pay for a mobile terminal but the brand tracks us in turn. This is confirmed by the Forbes media and is that according to security analysts, some of the apps pre-installed on Xiaomi devices such as the web browser, store personal information even in incognito mode.

Apparently Xiaomi defended itself, saying that they do nothing different than what other brands like Google do and that all the information they keep is anonymous. The difference is that Google services are free and nobody forces us to use them. Instead a Xiaomi phone must be paid for and costs from 100 euros to 1,000, since Xiaomi also wants to enter the market for premium devices.

So is it worth spending less money on a mobile phone even at the cost of our privacy? It is curious that we always talk about security and privacy but then we make use of any free or low-cost app or service, even if we do not know which company is behind or what they are going to do with our data. Where is the limit? How much of our information can a company keep without consequences?

It is evident that once we connect to the internet, our data will always be exposed, but this does not mean that we must transfer them free or at low cost. For my part, I prefer to spend a little more money when buying a smartphone and that the product is the mobile phone, not me.

