The price that Lydia Lozano has paid for having defended Antonio David Flores

Save me collaborator Lydia lozano has been one of the people named by Rocío Carrasco in the documentary Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive by giving false information provided by her ex, Antonio David Flores. The journalist, accused by Carrasco of giving false information about a confidential legal matter that she had learned about Antonio David, has acknowledged his mistake publicly on the Telecinco program.

“It cost me money believe Antonio David “, has lamented Lydia Lozano to the presenter of the space, Carlota Corredera.

“TO how many people has Antonio David left with their asses in the air After having given them information to be told on the sets, Lydia Lozano? “, Corredera wanted to know.

“I was the first that on set I said that this man I had manipulated and he had told me something that I believed. I did not ask him for any paper, “admitted Lozano.

The collaborators have asked their partner if the fact of not contrasting the information provided by Rocío Flores’s father has meant any economic damage due to some lawsuit, to which Lydia Lozano has responded affirmatively.

“It has cost me, yes. Yes, it has cost me money to believe Antonio DavidYes, and last night, when I was watching (the documentary), he told me: ‘My God, it’s been 20 years that we did this with our heads …’. We have made an ode to Antonio David being in GH VIP and the girl, too, “Lozano assured.

“Twenty years”, the journalist insisted, “and I put the first ahead, because we’ve all had a relationship with him. I have eaten with him and we have had a very great relationship with Antonio David, “he declared.

Like Lydia Lozano, other collaborators such as Kiko Hernández or Belén Esteban They have shown their regret at the statements they made in the past about Rocío Carrasco. Also the collaborator and photographer Gustavo Gonzalez, which this week has admitted his guilt after being pointed out by Carrasco. “What I had was misrepresented, I was honest, they have manipulated me and lied to me, I sincerely apologized and I will say it again, “he acknowledged.