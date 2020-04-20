US crude fell almost 20% on Monday, below 15 dollars a barrel in Asia, a new low in more than two decades, due to the collapse of world demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The US barrel West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 18.45% and stood at $ 14.90 a unit in Asian operations in the afternoon, while Brent North Sea fell 3% to $ 27.23 the barrel.

Oil markets have plummeted in recent weeks to their lowest level in nearly 20 years, because blockades and travel restrictions around the world have a strong impact on demand.

The crisis worsened after OPEC member Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia, which is not a member of this organization.

The two countries brought the dispute to an end earlier this month by agreeing, along with other states, to cut production by almost 10 million barrels a day to boost markets affected by the virus.

But prices kept falling. Analysts estimate that the cuts are not enough to offset the massive drop in demand.

“Crude prices continued to be under pressure,” notes the ANZ bank in a note.

“Although OPEC has accepted an unprecedented reduction in production, the market is flooded with oil,” he added, referring to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC partners.

“There are still fears that storage facilities in the United States are running out of capacity,” the bank estimates.

– The “unhooked” WTI of Brent –

Michael McCarthy, an expert at CMC Markets, affirms that the fall of the WTI “evidences an excess” of the crude reserves at the Cushing terminal (Oklahoma, southern United States).

The US benchmark is now “disengaged” from Brent, Europe’s benchmark for oil, and “the gap between the two has reached its highest level in a decade,” he stressed.

WTI’s barrel contract for May delivery ends soon, meaning those who have it must find physical buyers. But reserves have already increased enormously in the United States in recent weeks, and so they will have to lower their prices.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that oil inventories rose 19.25 million barrels last week.

Sukrit Vijayakar, an analyst at Trifecta Consultants, underlines that US refineries are not managing to transform crude oil quickly enough, which explains why there are fewer buyers and reserves increasing.

“I think we are going to test the lowest levels since 1998 around $ 11 very soon,” added Jeffrey Halley, a market analyst for OANDA consulted by ..