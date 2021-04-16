The price of the new MacBook Pro drops a bit more: Amazon already sells it with a € 170 discount | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The MacBook Pro with Apple’s processor, the M1, is discounted in price. Little by little it is getting cheaper and reaches 1,279 euros, a discount that has come surprisingly quickly after its launch.

Apple products are quite known for not lowering their price much, especially if it has been a short time since their arrival on the market, although this trend that had been common for decades seems to be beginning to loosen.

The proof of this is that Apple’s new laptops already have significant price reductions. For example, the 2020 MacBook Air already costs 999 euros, while the MacBook Pro, also with an M1 processor, has just dropped in price to 1,279 euros.

This new Apple laptop already equips its own ARM processor, which provides more speed, lower battery consumption and a more affordable price than the previous model.

Obviously, there are clear differences between the two models in terms of power, connectivity or screen quality, to name a few aspects, although what is clear is that both put all the meat on the grill in terms of value for money.

The new chip, Apple’s M1, has been fully developed by the brand and is based on ARM architecture, the same one that is often used in mobile chips. This poses quite a challenge when using programs that are not developed for ARM, although Apple has solved it with Rosetta, a “translation” software to improve compatibility.

This allows first of all to squeeze the capacity of all its components, making it more powerful, but above all the advantage it provides is that energy consumption drops a lot, increasing the battery life of about 20 hours, absolutely impressive.

Designed for professionals, like all MacBook Pros, its M1 chip guarantees that you can leave each with 100% battery and develop your workday normally and without fear, even using video and photo editing applications.

These 170 euros of discount that Amazon applies on the official price make it today the cheapest store to buy the MacBook Pro (2020) with M1, and also with free and fast shipping. If you have Amazon Prime, you can have this PC at home in just 24 business hours.

