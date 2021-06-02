The price of the MacBook Air (2020) falls again: it drops to 933 euros in space gray | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of Apple’s most demanded laptops, the MacBook Air with an M1 processor, is on sale at Amazon, a store that has been gradually descending steps to make it cheaper and cheaper.

Apple has bet strongly on the novelties in its computers, and now also in tablets such as the new iPad Pro. The bet is summarized in the launch of its new M1 processor, with ARM architecture and a capacity that equals or exceeds that of Intel processors used so far on their MacBook and iMac.

One of the last models to be renewed with this processor Apple M1 is the 2020 MacBook Air, which arrived at the end of the year at a price of 1,192 euros in its cheapest version, although since then it has not stopped getting cheaper. Without going any further, Amazon has taken one more step to leave it at only 933 euros.

In addition to the aforementioned processor, it has 256GB of capacity, the basis of this new generation. It is space gray, probably the most characteristic and demanded not only in this product but in all the products in the Apple catalog.

This new MacBook Air maintains the design of the previous ones, but makes the leap to the new Apple ARM chip, with better performance but lower energy consumption.

Although Amazon shows shipping within 1-2 months, it is actually a guideline date. It is guaranteed that it will arrive within that period, but the reality is that will be shipped as soon as stock is available, something that will almost certainly happen in a matter of days.

Shipping, in any case, is free whether or not you have Amazon Prime. In addition, you can contract Apple Care during the purchase process, the insurance offered by the brand itself and that will protect you against accidents and breakage of elements such as the screen.

More fluidity and above all more battery

The main novelty of this model -the M1 processor actually- is the efficiency. This is noticeable because the power and fluidity is practically equal to or greater than what an Intel Core i5 would give, but consuming much less energy.

This is what allows you to stretch the capacity of your battery to the maximum, which reaches 24-30 hours without many problems, as Business Insider Spain has been able to verify in the analysis of the MacBook Air (2020).

A laptop offers versatility and in many cases a lot of power. These are some low cost models with Windows 10 that will solve a good part of your problems.

By size and weight, it stays around 1.2 kg and with a 13-inch screen, the usual in Apple’s Air model, an ultralight that has kept lightness as its main hallmark for many years.

There is another change that may go unnoticed but is important: it equips a short travel keyboard with a scissor mechanism, leaving behind the controversial butterfly mechanism that has given Apple and its users so many problems and headaches.

