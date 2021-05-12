The price of the Mac Mini falls by more than 100 euros with this offer from Amazon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of Apple’s most recent computers, its new Mac Mini, has a considerable price reduction in Amazon Spain, and it comes with the most recent version of macOS.

Mini PCs are in fashion, especially due to the avalanche of models with Windows 10 that have arrived in Spain in recent months, many of them aimed at the low cost segment. However, it is a sector in which Apple has been involved in a very determined way for years.

Their Mac Mini are considered the best Mini PCs on the market, with macOS and with prices that they usually approximate those of the MacBook, or at least they used to be. Right now, for example, the new 2020 Mac Mini it costs only 697 euros.

This Apple Mini PC has several versions, with Apple M1 processor. It is perfect if you want to use macOS with a somewhat more affordable and compact computer.

They are more than 100 euros off the previous price, a quite considerable reduction considering that it has only been on sale for a few months and that it incorporates Apple’s new chip, the M1.

This processor has ARM architecture, similar to that used in mobile processors, and that has many advantages that we detail in this report, although above all it has to do with efficiency, something that in laptops makes the battery last longer and in a desktop it avoids excessive heating of the components, something very dangerous.

Enough power for macOS and even gaming

In an ultra-compact size, the Mac Mini doesn’t just offer the best Apple processor to date, the same one that equips the MacBook Pro, but it also has 256GB of storage in SSD format.

In addition, it has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, so connectivity can be very few problems.

It comes with the latest version of macOS, with all Apple software already adapted to the ARM architecture and with more and more third-party apps designed from scratch to work seamlessly.

As Apple showed in the presentation of its new computers, you can even play on the Mac Mini, which undoubtedly has the necessary power, although it obviously does not have a dedicated graphics card.

If you have little space and want a computer to work or study, these Mini PCs are perfect, and they all come with Windows 10 pre-installed.

For this the next release of Microsoft xCloud in Apple products comes in handy, still in beta phase and with excellent results to access the Game Pass catalog in the cloud, as we have seen.

