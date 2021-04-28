The price of Tezos (XTZ) extended its correction from all-time highs. Here are the next goals

Tezos (XTZ) has advanced from $ 4.7 above $ 7.5 in April, and the current price is hovering around $ 5.20.

Fundamental analysis: Ethereum tokens will be available on Tezos

Tezos is an open source platform for assets and applications that is designed to provide security and code remediation. This platform is supported by a global community of validators, researchers, and builders, and to interact with it, you must use Tezos tokens.

Tezos has successfully implemented the “Delphi” update and its modular architecture enables new technology innovations without sacrificing community consensus. Tezos allows developers to implement more complex applications and according to the latest news, Ethereum tokens will now be available on Tezos, thanks to a new development from Bender Labs.

“ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens from the Ethereum blockchain can now be transferred to the Tezos blockchain as FA2 tokens. We are building an autonomous bank for an open financial system because we believe that financial markets should be open, transparent, unstoppable, and rely primarily on lines of code rather than intermediaries, ”said Bender Labs CEO Hugo Renaudin.

Hugo Renaudin also said that when we combine smart contract security, long-term upgradeability, and reduced gas costs, Tezos is ready for DeFi development. Today’s DeFi ecosystems have high gas rates and Tezos has become significantly more attractive to DeFi applications due to dramatically reduced gas costs.

In February, Grayscale Investments announced that it has Tezos (XTZ) on its investment list, and the liquidity of this coin has increased dramatically since then.

Tezos (XTZ) has extended its correction from the all-time highs recorded in the third week of April and technically looking, the price of this cryptocurrency could fall further in the coming days. The cryptocurrency market is moving forward this trading week, Bitcoin has stabilized above the $ 54,000 level, but investors should note that the risk of another drop is not over yet.

If Bitcoin enters the correction phase, that will negatively influence this crypto, and if you decide to trade Tezos (XTZ) this May, you should always use a ‘stop-loss’ order because the risk is still high.

Technical analysis: Tezos extended its correction from all-time highs

Tezos price extended its correction from all-time highs above $ 7.50, recorded on April 17, the risk of another decline is not over yet.

Tezos (XTZ) is currently trading around the $ 5.20 level, but if the price jumps above the $ 6 resistance again, it would be a signal to buy Tezos (XTZ). The next price target could be around $ 6.5 or even $ 7; still, if the price falls below the $ 4 support, it would be a strong “sell” signal.

