The price of showing off on WhatsApp: “they steal” a ticket awarded with 1,200 euros

A man from Cartagena, after winning a prize of 1,200 euros in a bet, shared a photograph of the winning ticket with a group of friends

When going to collect the prize the next day, someone had been ahead of him, entering the winning code

It is best to be discreet and avoid sharing sensitive information through the Internet and messaging apps.

Messages through mobile phones, specifically through social networks and messaging applications, are the preferred means of many to tell news about their lives, rather than in person. However, when the good news shared is that the lottery or a bet has been won, we can find ourselves before risks born of the technology itself.

This is the case of a citizen of Cartagena, Murcia, who after winning a prize of 1,200 euros in a bet, shared the photograph of the winning ticket with a group of WhatsApp friends. Going to collect the prize the next day, the lucky person discovered that another individual had already claimed the sum. The “thief” had registered on the company’s website and had entered the ticket identifier.

This Monday, as part of the ‘Betmur’ operation, the Civil Guard managed, with the help of the betting establishment, to identify and arrest the alleged culprit of the crime of fraud. It was about an 18-year-old from the municipality of Cieza, who received the photo through another WhatsApp group, in which one of the members of the original chat had shared the image.

Security Recommendations

Thus, the Civil Guard emphasizes that You have to be aware of the scope of sharing certain data on networks or through your mobile. Once information is put into circulation, the user loses control over the multiple rebroadcasts that could be made of the text, photo or video message, the potential recipients and the use that may be made of the files sent.

In the case of having won the lottery or a bet, the cybersecurity company Panda Security recommends being discreet, as stated by its ‘operations manager’, Herve Lambert. The fewer people who know about the prize, the less likely that someone will try to take advantage, both friends and family and third parties. The cybersecurity company recommends “getting proper advice” from a professional, especially for large sums.

If you want to share a lottery ticket or bet played with other people, it is important always mention the people who play, leaving in writing the names of the depositary and all the participants, as well as how much each one plays. In the case of wanting to send the ticket through apps such as WhatsApp or Telegram, “it is more than advisable to create a group for the matter in a specific way and not include anyone who does not participate” in the bet, emphasizes Lambert.

It is not enough to “cover” data

Many users trust that using private chats or hiding personal information – by blurring it or covering it in the photograph or video – they are safe. However, Lambert warns that “if a cybercriminal has seized the access codes of a group, unless the encrypted image is sent and the key to decrypt it does not arrive in the same way, it is difficult to prevent the criminal from do with the ticket image “.

In addition, it has pointed out that “It is not common” for the perpetrators of such attacks to be discovered, contrary to what has happened in Murcia: “Criminals are very skilled and fast and will seek a way to collect the ticket without attracting attention.” In this case, the time factor played in favor of the victim and the Civil Guard.