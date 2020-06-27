An interesting leak has let us see the price that PS5 will have in the main international markets: Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe, and frankly, the figures fit the forecasts we had been seeing in recent weeks.

The price of PS5 in its standard version, equipped with an optical drive, will be 499 euros. That is the price that had a majority of “votes in favor”, and in general terms it is reasonable considering everything that the Sony console will offer at the hardware level. By cons, the price of PS5 in its version without optical drive will be 399 euros, a very good figure, so much so that it could help the Japanese company to accelerate the adoption rate of its new generation console.

I know that more than one of our readers will be wondering if it really is possible for Sony to reduce the price by 100 euros PS5 in its variant without optical drive, and the truth is that yes. We already saw at the time that the Japanese company would have a very comfortable margin to reduce the sale price of that version by around 50 dollars-euros, but that it could go without much effort to 70 euros.

That reduction of 100 euros could imply a small sacrifice on the part of Sony, but it would be compensated in the short term for the sale of software and services.

Regarding the price of peripherals we can see in the attached image that the DualSense will cost 59.99 euros, its charging base will cost 29.99 euros, the PS5 HD camera will cost 59.99 euros, the Pulse 3D headphones will cost 179 euros, the remote control will cost 29.99 euros, the vertical stand will You can buy for 19.99 euros and the game Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available for 39.99 euros.

The alleged PS5 price is reasonable, but when will it hit the market?

According to the source of this leak, the launch of PS5 will take place on November 14 in Japan, and on November 20 internationally. It makes sense, after all PS3 arrived in Japan a few days before the rest of the world, although curiously that trend changed with PS4, which arrived a little later in the land of the rising sun.

If the price of PS5 is confirmed and ends up being set at 399 euros for the version without an optical drive and 499 euros for the version with an optical drive, I think Microsoft will not hesitate to position Xbox Series X in that same range, that is, in the 499 euros.

It is important to remember that although Microsoft does not plan to launch, at the moment, a version of Xbox Series X without an optical drive, it is working on Xbox Series S, a version that will have new generation hardware, but with a less powerful configuration. We are not clear to what extent this will affect the performance of the console in games, but it is likely that it will end up limiting the user to play in 1080p.

We do not know the price of Xbox Series S, but seeing that PS5 without optical drive will position, in theory, at 399 euros, we can make it clear that Microsoft’s economic console It should not exceed 299 euros.