The price of oil fell slightly on Friday despite the Asian session ended in green, but investors were trying to calm down after a fateful week for the black gold market.

By 0950 GMT (1150 am in Paris), the North Sea Brent barrel (European benchmark) for June delivery was paid at $ 21.08 in London, 1.17% less than Thursday at close.

In New York, the US WTI barrel for June was down 2.30% at $ 16.12.

The day before, US benchmark crude rose around 20% after hectic days after the price fell below zero on Monday, for the first time in history.

“Prices stabilized” on Friday, according to Naeem Aslam, an analyst at Avatrade. But a stable market is not a sign of a return to normality, says his colleague Eugen Weinber of Commerzbank.

The difficult moment the oil market is going through “is far from over,” says the latter. “The risks are numerous when it comes to demand and the availability of reserves. On the supply side, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies still have much to do to convince the market.”

Tensions between Washington and Tehran helped push prices up in recent days, following a tweet from President Donald Trump, in which he claimed he had given an order to “destroy” any Iranian vessel that dangerously approaches US ships. in the Gulf.

But “nothing has changed in terms of supply and demand,” Aslam summarizes, and the imbalance is still very favorable to the price.

Analysts at Rystad Energy, who updated their annual oil demand forecasts on Thursday, well illustrate the drop in oil prices, which plummeted by 26.7% and 19.5% in April and May compared to the same months of the year. last year, due to confinement measures to curb the epidemic of COVID-19 and paralyze the world economy.

“The current economic impact is clearly far superior to what the most pessimistic omens feared,” says Stephen Brennock of PVM.