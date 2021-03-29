The price of Intel Core 10th Gen processors drops

The price of 10th generation Intel Core processors for desktop computers (“Comet Lake-S”) is falling in all markets with the aim of cleaning up inventory before the launch of new platforms.

Delays in the troublesome transition to 10nm production technology processes, coupled with pressure from AMD with Ryzen, has led to a truly overwhelming backlog of Intel CPUs. This year we will see the arrival of two new platforms that will be added to the existing ones. It will be three different platforms for desktops that Intel will launch in just 18 months. Retailers are doing inventory cleaning before the arrival of the eleventh generation “Rocket Lake-S” and prices are falling.

Price of Core processors «Comet Lake-S»

As an example of the price cut we have the Core i5-10600K which can be found in the US market for $ 189. A big drop from the $ 299 it cost at launch less than a year ago. European retailers are also reflecting on the new prices and can be found with prices as low as 208 euros. This is a 4.1 GHz-4.8 GHz 6-core, 12-thread CPU, more than enough for many consumers.

If you are looking for 8-core processors the Core i7-10700K it is also discounted. 250 dollars in the United States and in Europe can be found for 299 euros when its official price was 399 dollars. Recall that its arrival on the market occurred in April 2020. The micro can operate with frequencies up to 5 GHz.

The top of the range ‘Comet Lake-S’, the Core i9 10900K With 10 cores and 20 threads of native processing and working frequencies of 5.1 GHz, it has also dropped in price, although more slightly than the previous ones and in Europe it can be found for 399 euros from the 499 dollars it cost at launch.

The price of Intel 10th Gen processors has also dropped in Spain and, for example, the Core i5-10600K can be found in PcComponentes for 211 euros, while the Core i7-10700 costs 309 euros.

A good opportunity to buy these CPUs at good prices, taking into account that subsequent architecture changes have been minimal and surely the most sensible thing for those looking for Intel processors is to wait for the twelfth generation (Alder Lake), this one with news of draft and surely the most suitable to make a complete update of a desktop computer. If you don’t go for the AMD Ryzen that are selling really well.