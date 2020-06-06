The coronavirus continues to show its effects on the real estate market. The housing prices It will drop 3% in 2020, 5.5% in 2021 and 5% in 2022, according to the latest Euroval forecasts. The appraiser also points out that it will be necessary to wait until 2023 for the market to recover the ‘precovid’ figures similar to those of 2019.

The main conclusion of the study prepared by Euroval is that the coronavirus crisis has dry braking the bullish curve of the last five years and that it will lower it for a triennium, until the price of the square meter is at 2014-2015 levels.

In statements to Efe, the main analyst of the Euroval Real Estate Analysis Institute, Alejandro Belchí, has indicated that in Madrid and Barcelona -the most expensive markets- prices will not dropInstead, it is foreseeable that a “stagnation” will occur, as the pressure of demand is not so high.

His estimate is that the average price of the square meter will decrease nationally to 1,606 euros in the fourth quarter of 2020, to 1,563 euros in the same period of 2021 and 1,570 euros in 2022, with respect to the value of the fourth quarter of 2019, which was 1,653 euros per square meter.

The study refers to the appraised price of both new and used housing, although it is the latter that will bear the greatest impact.

Belchí believes that the new work will continue to develop in accordance with the forecast prior to the stoppage of economic activity, since the pre-contracted operations will not show significant variations.

“We understand that this year the price of new housing will not drop, since there are many operations already closed, with pre-contracts and contracts in which the price is already fixed. In years to come, we do believe that there will be some reduction, ”he explains.

Although, in his opinion, they are going to “paralyze many completions” of work, this expert recalls that there is also the possibility that a lot of new housing will go to the rental market, if the government takes measures to promote leasing.

In principle, the appraiser It foresees a linear reduction of 10% in inventories of new housing, similar to that which has been registered in recent years.

The biggest drops in price will be in used housing, which represents around 80% of the total volume of sales in Spain, and which has already started to experience a drop in operations.

Euroval’s projection is based on a model that takes into account the average bank rate, the existing residential “stock”, the employment rate and the evolution of residential prices.

Belchí recalls that traditionally the price of housing in Spain has been closely linked to the number of employed persons and that the CEOE foresees an unemployment rate of 19.5% for 2020 and 21% for 2021, although the study will be subject to adjustments based on new data.

As for the mortgage rates, the model starts from 1,805 in the last quarter of 2019 and foresees a reduction of up to 1,700 in 2020, from 1,650 in 2021 and from 1,625 in 2022.