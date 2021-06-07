The price of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be cheaper than expected, according to rumors | Technology

If the latest rumors are correct, the price of Samsung’s new folding phones is going to be considerably cheaper than expected. We tell you how much the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will cost according to the most recent leaks.

Samsung is one of the brands that is strongly committed to folding mobile phones. Although the Galaxy Fold was not the first flexible smartphone (the first model presented was the Royole Flexpai), that of the South Koreans was the first mobile with a folding screen with all the guarantees.

Today, the brand has in its catalog a line dedicated to terminals with flexible panel, the Galaxy Z family, with two models with different form factor, The Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, whose new generations are on the way. And, as if this were not enough, everything indicates that soon we will know the Galaxy Z Roll, the first mobile with a roll-up screen from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Slide, a terminal with a laterally extendable screen, or the Galaxy Z Fold Tab, a folding tablet .

The first to make their appearance will be the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, the new generations of Samsung folding phones that are currently on sale. Both models have been widely leaked and we have been able to see how they will look thanks to supposed official images that have appeared, but at the moment there was a detail that had not transpired: the price.

Now, the specialized media Sam Mobile claims to have had access to the price range in which the new Samsung flexible panel smartphones are going to move, and they have very good news for us. According to the report both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are going to be significantly cheaper than their predecessors, something that is sure to encourage consumers to switch to folding mobiles and boost their sales.

Specific, the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could go from the 2,000 euros that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 cost at its launch to 1,600 euros. The price of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 would also be 20% lower than that of the original model, which in Spain would be approximately 1,200 euros.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has a folding mobile format, like the ones before, but inside instead of having a screen and a physical keyboard at the bottom, we have a 6.7-inch screen that folds in half thanks to a hinge.

At the moment there is no official information, so we have to take this data with caution and wait for Samsung to announce the new terminals. The presentation of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 could occur next month, according to the rumors, so if they’re right we won’t have to wait long to find out more.