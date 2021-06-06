The price of failure

Today I am going to tell you a little anecdote from a friend of mine in Uruguay that works as a lawyer for a silver miner and you often have to drive through places that are not exactly intended to pass with your Audi A3.

Obviously, he has had to buy an SUV and always the night before the trip he fills the gas tank to the top and sends me the price he paid for it and I am noticing that the price is rising sharply in recent months , since for the first time in many months He pays for gasoline again at more than 220 Uruguayan pesos per gallon, which implies that it pays more than one euro per liter and that it is undoubtedly the Latin American country with the most expensive gasoline.

The refining costs I do not think are excessively high in Latin America and much less in Uruguay because they are producing one of the most polluting gasoline in the world with impressive lead content, so I think one of the big problems will have to do with the following graph.

Evolution of oil price Eduardo Bolinches

This leads me to look at best gauge there is on inflation, gold. And what I see is very bullish. Especially when this week we have returned to check how people are willing to close their positions in the face of small corrections and then, when they see that they have made a mistake in their movement, they are reluctant to buy again.

Obviously this is a clear bullish signal for those investors who are able to remain calm in the usual moments of correction of such a manipulated investment type.

Evolution of the price of gold Eduardo Bolinches

Undoubtedly, the acid test that we will have this next week With what should be the continuity of the upward reaction to last Thursday’s correction, it will be very defining on the intentions of the price of gold for the short term, but that on Thursday it fell sharply and that on Friday it tested the short-term downward trend before of turning hard upward to leave a figure of piercing candle leaves a very bullish scenario that should leave us next week above $ 1,920 if this Monday we confirm said turn last Friday.