the price of everything you need is going up

No matter where you look: prices are going up. Houses, cars, fuel, microchips, building materials, toilet paper, diapers … But the cause is not just one, and it has little to do with government policy, but with numerous factors in the national and world market.

Last year the whole world experienced a recession due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Companies stopped factories or put workers on leave during lockdowns, and now that we are emerging from the crisis, they cannot cope with a sudden rise in demand.

All of this coincides with a shortage of containers due to closures in China and bottlenecks at ports – even a ship jammed traffic in the Suez Canal this year! – and add cyberattacks and weather events as well.

The combination of factors has increased the cost of moving products around the world and companies are struggling to obtain enough raw materials to build the houses, make the cars or assemble the appliances that are suddenly coveted in thousands of homes.

It is clear that inflation is back and widespread, but there are questions about whether the global economy is changing and the cost of doing business could rise permanently, a CNN Business report notes.

Let’s take a look at the drastic price increase.

Gasoline

Gasoline prices in the United States have peaked in seven years, but it’s important to remember where they were during the pandemic.

Brent crude, the world’s benchmark index, plunged below $ 20 a barrel in April 2020 and hit $ 70 last Sunday, for the first time in nearly three years.

Raw material prices

In recent weeks, minerals such as iron, copper and steel, which are used to make cars, houses and appliances, have reached record price levels. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks price changes in a variety of metals and agricultural products, has risen about 60% over the past year, CNN reports.

In Shanghai, the price of rebar, a type of steel used to reinforce concrete, has fallen from record levels in May, but is still 16% more expensive than at the end of last year.

On the other hand, rising resin and pulp costs are prompting large companies like Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark to raise prices for household staples like tampons, diapers, and toilet paper.

To make matters worse, severe snowfall in Texas and the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline made more plastics and fuel more expensive.

Food

World food prices rose at the fastest monthly rate in more than a decade, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, FAO. The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks a wide range of products, was almost 40% higher last month than its level a year ago.

And the causes are numerous.

The drought in South America has affected the production of corn and sugar, raising their prices in the market.

Overall, food prices are rising due to a surge in demand for agricultural products such as corn and soybeans driven by China, where the need for pig feed is skyrocketing as they recover from a plague outbreak. African swine, according to Warren Patterson, ING’s head of commodity strategy. “It really has been a perfect storm,” he said.

The latest problem in the food chain came when JBS Meat, a major producer of beef and pork, suffered a cyberattack that forced it to close plants in North America and Australia last week. The disruption could send wholesale meat prices skyrocketing, analysts said.

Higher wages?

In general, if companies and consumers think that higher prices are here to stay, they may change their behavior – but that is what we do not know yet, if the trend is temporary or permanent. Workers can demand higher wages, forcing companies to increase the price of their goods but also to make concessions.

The signs are clear in that regard: Four million Americans quit their jobs in April, the majority in the retail sector, a stronger signal than any labor strike that employment conditions, in the new post-Covid 19 circumstances, must change.

