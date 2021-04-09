The price of Enjin coin jumps strongly to the upside, what is behind this behavior?

Enjin coin continues to be engaged in a solid bull run, managing to hit a record price of $ 4 a few hours ago.

At the time of this writing ENJ is trading at $ 3.75, accumulating a gain of 29.78% in the last 24 hours and 51.18% in the last 7 days.

2 key fundamentals are driving the price Enjin coin (ENJ)

On Wednesday Coinbase announced the integration of the cryptocurrencies 1INCH, ENJ, NKN, and OGN to the exchange, undoubtedly a great first catalyst behind positivism.

We are talking about the largest and most important exchange in the United States, which means a large increase in the exposure of the asset, which in turn generates greater demand and consequently a rise in price. These coins are available from today Friday starting at 9:00 AM Pacific Time, if the liquidity conditions are met.

The 2nd fundamental factor behind the rise is the announcement of the launch of two new products, which are called Efinity and JumpNet.

The first of those products is a blockchain network focused on games and NFT, which will run within Polkadot. This will be the first blockchain optimized for non-fungible tokens. Because of the buzz these assets are causing, Efinity is attracting a lot of attention.

JumpNet, meanwhile, allows users to transact with ENJ on gaming platforms quickly and inexpensively.

The price chart showed us intentions of wanting to make an impulse

As the price usually follows the evolution of a project very correctly, in the case of Enjin coin, the daily chart showed us the intentions of looking for new historical highs.

After being locked in a bullish pennant formation for several days, last Wednesday the price managed to escape with great determination from this figure, giving us a first sign that the trend is being resumed.

Indeed, the momentum continued to develop in order to set new highs. Now this momentum is quite widespread. Although we may see bigger rises first, it is likely that we will see some kind of correction or break shortly.

In any case, a fall at this point will not be more than a healthy profit taking, and search for demand from those who take advantage of discount prices.

Daily price chart of ENJ vs USDT. Source: TradingView.

Medium-term trend could take ENJ higher

When we look at the weekly chart of the price of Enjin coin, we notice that the medium-term momentum has already reached a first relevant target close to $ 3.8.

However, we can still see an extension of this bullish process, pushing the price towards $ 4.77 before giving way to a correction. In case this impulse unfolds like the previous ones, as it usually happens, I may fall very short with these objectives.

Enjin Coin price weekly chart. Source: TradingView.

