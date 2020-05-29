The electricity price In the ‘pool’, May close at around 20.5 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), which represents a decrease of 57% compared to the same month last year and represents the cheapest level of the entire historical series, started in 2007.

According to the latest report from the ASE Group energy market, this decrease in the price of electricity was parallel to a “unprecedented” drop in demand, which fell by 12% compared to May 2019, due to the confinement measures decreed to stop the Covid-19.

On the other hand, the energy aggregator indices of April 2020 reveal that the demand curve of Grupo ASE’s client companies, mostly medium and small in the industrial field, performed better than expected.

Specifically, its reduction over April 2019 was 6.55%, a significant decrease, but that is far from the 17.5% cut that general demand experienced in the same period.

Renewables grow

According to analysts, the electricity generation sector It faces a complex situation, since, in the context of a drop in demand “never seen before”, the park of photovoltaic and wind generation is increasing.

“Such is the pressure of the renewable supply in the daily auctions on the price level that the nuclear park has had to reduce the production level to 57% compared to its full load,” they explain.

However, this reduction failed to relieve pressure on price levelBecause the 12% increase in renewable generation barely leaves room for gas combined cycles, which have seen their production decrease by 50% compared to last year.

For its part, photovoltaic production continues to increase its presence and production and grew 84% compared to the same month last year, now establishing itself as the main technology of the ‘mix’ in the central hours of the day. Specifically, between 11 am and 3 pm, photovoltaic production represents just over 20% of the ‘mix’.