The price of copper scores a fifth consecutive fall in the worst week since 2020

Santiago de Chile, Jun 18 (.) .- The price of copper, of which Chile is the world’s leading producer, recorded its fifth consecutive fall this Friday and recorded its worst week since March 2020, after China’s warning to release reserves strategies to reduce the inflationary pressure of mining commodities.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) lost 2.3% on Friday to $ 4.17 a pound ($ 9.20 a ton), the lowest level since April 15, it reported the Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco).

Compared to last Friday, the price plummeted 7%, which is its worst week since March 20, 2020, when the coronavirus was wreaking havoc in China and began to spread throughout the world and the metal fell by 12 % in just one week.

The fall this Friday comes in a week in which the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States announced that it will advance the increase in the monetary policy rate for 2023, instead of 2024, and China said it would sell the state reserves to limit the prices.

“China’s decision to release strategic reserves of copper and other metals abruptly changed expectations for the price of copper in the short term,” Cochilco explained.

The average price of copper in the month thus fell to 4.44 dollars per pound and the annual average climbed to 4.11 dollars, far from the historical maximum reached on May 10 (4.86 dollars per pound) and which exceeded the records of the “supercycle” of 2011.

Despite the announcements in the US and China, “the current copper market scenario continues to be characterized by supply vulnerability, low inventories in metal exchanges, expectations of a copper deficit for this year, the recovery of developed economies and the accelerated growth in the production of green energy and electromobility, “said Cochilco.

“The potential for demand in the short and medium term remains intact, which should continue to support the price of copper,” the institution added.

Chile, which accounts for 28% of world copper production and is debating the possibility of introducing a royalty on the extraction of the metal, produced a total of 5.7 million tons in 2019, below the record figure of 5, 8 million in 2018.

The red metal, fundamental in the transmission of energy, has become the main Chilean product and accounts for almost 50% of exports.

In the country, where there has been a specific tax on mining activities since 2006 that is applied to profits and not to exploitation, giants such as BHP, Anglo American, Codelco and Antofagasta Minerals operate, but also countless small and medium-sized companies.

