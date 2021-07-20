The price of coffee may skyrocket due to droughts | Life

Climate change is becoming increasingly apparent and droughts are causing the price of coffee beans to rise.

The years continue to pass without us seeing the changes necessary to stop climate change and it is enough to think about the last few months to remember its consequences and some tragedies that have been suffered. An example of the situation is in droughts and how they cause the prices of some products such as coffee to fluctuate.

As reported in Business Insider Spain, the “average price of coffee beans has risen 15% compared to last year.” The reason for this increase lies above all in the droughts that are being suffered in Colombia and it is likely to continue to grow unchecked.

The price of grain rose to 1.43 euros, although later it fell to 1.27 euros, always bearing in mind that last year it was below the euro. To this must be added that shipping from producing countries has been reduced due to various internal problems.

In addition, it should be valued that prices are usually set for periods of time that last up to half a yearTherefore, the situation is still waiting for the time to be negotiated again and everything points to another increase in price soon.

If the trend continues, it is likely that this will not be too late reaches the pockets of customers, both when buying coffee to prepare at home and consuming it in bars and other establishments. Coffee is a widely used drink, but it will not remain oblivious to the changes that come.

In any case, we will see how this crisis progresses and what consequences it has, but in one way or another, they are bad news for the planet and coffee consumers in general.