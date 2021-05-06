The price of chicken skyrockets and restaurants face a shortage of the product across the country



Texas is one of the top chicken meat producing states.

Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images

Restaurants across the United States are struggling to maintain a constant supply of chicken fillets, wings, and breasts on their customers’ plates due to the nationwide poultry shortage.

Consumer demand for chicken soared amid the coronavirus pandemic as Americans have been buying more chicken meals and sandwiches at fast food restaurants like KFC, McDonald’s and Popeyes.

While millions of Americans sat at home last year and ordered chicken meat from local restaurants, poultry producers have not been able to keep up with consumer demand.

Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreaks at chicken meat processing plants early in the pandemic forced many plants to close, putting further pressure on the supply chain.

In February the supply of chicken meat was further reduced when some of the chicken farms located in Texas had to close due to the presence of the winter storm Uri.

Tom Super, spokesman for the National Chicken Council, failed to declare a national shortage in chicken production, however acknowledged in a public statement that supplies are tight and that most of it is due to the weather.

“Chicken producers are doing everything they can to overcome the devastating impact of Mother Nature when the winter storm hit Texas and nearby states, which are the main chicken producing regions. It will take time and effort to finally replace the supply of the production plants in that region, but the supply of chicken should soon regain demand.Super said.

For now restaurants have mentioned that they find it difficult to fulfill customer orders. The chicken shortage leads to higher prices for restaurants, which could create a menu price charm for customers.

Year after year most restaurants expect that after the Super Bowl the price of chicken will drop, especially wings, however this year it did not happen and the price of chicken has continued to rise due to shortages.

