The price of Bitcoin continues to fight against 60k, will it manage to overcome them this week?

Despite the fact that yesterday we saw a good attempt by Bitcoin trying to break the barrier at 60k, today the price has returned to the small range it was in, postponing a possible rise again.

At the time of this writing, BTC is trading at $ 59,653.77, accumulating a small loss of 1.16% in the last 24 hours.

Even with the negative that is yesterday’s false bullish escape, so far the bears have not really given any worrisome signals, and this is because behind the price there are fundamentals that do not allow a greater collapse.

The supply of fiat money continues to increase, and the interest in bringing that capital into the world of cryptocurrencies is demonstrated in the growth of stablecoin issuance.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin becomes more and more scarce, not only because of its own protocol, but also because of investors who rely on it as a safeguard of value.

There really is no reason to think that a great fall is about to begin. Being at highs does not prevent Bitcoin from continuing to climb.

Bitcoin price technical analysis as it struggles against 60k

Today from the daily Bitcoin price chart we see a clear rejection of that resistance at 60k. However, the day is not over yet, and we could still see the bulls challenge this level again.

Even though we see a broader fall in the next few hours, the dominant force is that of the buyers, demonstrated in continuous lows and increasingly higher highs.

For us to think about BTC looking to fall further, we must first see a break from the support level at $ 56,000. At the moment that is not the most likely scenario to occur.

The price of Bitcoin is fighting against 60k. Source: TradingView.

From the weekly chart, the behavior observed is totally bullish

When we move towards the time frame with weekly candles, we notice that the succession of increasingly higher lows and highs remains intact. And even though we’ve been seeing a pretty sleepy Bitcoin price, those 60k are most likely not a problem to traverse this week.

The medium-term trend recently made a correction towards 61.8% Fibonacci, which was a healthy retracement. After that, the price was ready to start a momentum, one that is still in process.

The possible goals to be achieved in the near future are: $ 67,000 and $ 77,000.

