The price of batteries, the key to the popularization of the electric car

ACD March 29, 2021

The price of batteries for electric cars will fall even more and that will give the final push to the electrification of the car.

Many players related to the automotive industry predict that electric car prices will drop in the near future. Some predict that the decline will be caused by the proliferation of these types of models, improvements in manufacturing processes and competition between brands.

Nevertheless, the key may be to lower the cost of batteries. If in the last ten years we have seen that their price has dropped more than notably (the cost per kW has gone from almost $ 1,000 to just over $ 100), now the final step remains: to make electric cars equal their price to that of internal combustion.

Sales of electric cars will grow almost 30% annually

Its price keeps dropping. Lithium ion batteries between 40 and 60 kWh, the most widely used standard today, already they only represent a third of the cost of the vehicle. An electric car will be cheaper than a traditional combustion one when the cost of the battery falls below $ 100 per kW, something that does not seem too far-fetched if we remember that in the last decade it fell from $ 917 to $ 137.

And when will the prices between electric cars and combustion cars equalize? This will be achieved in a period of “three or four years”, according to has declared the general director of Global Marketing of Product of Nissan, Pierre Loing. And not just anyone says it, but someone linked to a generalist brand that has opted for the electric car and that has in its range the Nissan Leaf, one of the forerunners and one of the best sellers throughout the European continent.

Loing argues that a key player in this battery-powered vehicle consolidation process is the states, with their policies to support this type of car, either with tax advantages, aid for the purchase or development of infrastructures.

Lithium batteries for electric cars: a recycling and pollution problem

At the same time, the forecasts made by the International Energy Agency affirm that demand for electric cars will grow by about 30 percent annually, although according to other experts, this estimate is too conservative.

The reason? The tightening of emissions regulations globally and the lowering of zero emission vehicles will cause the registrations of this type of car to increase by higher percentages.