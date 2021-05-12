The price of a gallon of gasoline shoots up to $ 3 after the cyberattack on the pipeline operated by Colonial Pipeline



The price of gasoline is expected to continue to rise as the country’s largest fuel pipeline closes.

Photo: Megan Varner / Getty Images

Gasoline prices in America are on the rise ahead of the summer break, however, could soon approach $ 3 per gallon But this condition will depend on how long the most important oil pipeline in the country remains out of service after the cyberattack that the Colonial Pipeline company received last Friday.

AAA Gas Prices foresees that Gasoline prices spike this week in reaction to the pipeline shutdown. The data released by the association shows that prices had been rising before the cyberattack due to growing consumer demand and the gradual recovery of the economy.

During the last week the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States rose 6 cents reaching $ 2.96 dollars according to the AAA. If this trend continues, an increase of 3 more cents would lead to to register an average price of $ 2.99, thus reaching the most expensive price per gallon since November 2014.

In the event that the pipeline remains closed for three more days, the price of a gallon could continue to rise, as reported by the GasBuddy application on its blog on Monday.

The maximum and minimum prices

The price of a gallon of gasoline reached a maximum of $ 4.10 in California While the minimum was recorded in Mississippi at $ 2.91, according to the data released by the AAA.

Third day of pipeline closure

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the FBI revealed that behind the cyberattack last Friday a criminal gang known as DarkSide is found, while The Colonial Pipeline Company announced in a statement that they plan to gradually restore service until the weekend.

The company’s network makes it possible to link the refineries that are located on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico with the markets of the south and east of the country supplying fuel to more than 50 million consumers, which is equivalent to about 45% of all the fuel that reaches the east coast of the country.

Scarcity areas

Places like Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia and Delaware could see a limited supply of fuel and an average increase this week in prices of between 3 and 7 cents. However, even if the pipeline is operational again, there could still be delays in distribution as It takes 15-18 days for fuel to get from Texas to New YorkAAA spokeswoman Jeanette McGee said in a statement.

Analysts have mentioned that the Biden administration could waive the Jones Act to ensure an adequate supply of fuel in US markets. This measure will allow foreign-flagged vessels to transport the product between the country’s ports in the event that the White House determines that the closure of the pipeline is likely to persist.

Related: Six states where the price of gasoline fell to its lowest levels in the last decade

Although motorists have been asked to not make panic purchases or accumulate fuel reserves several incidents have already been recorded in different states which could prolong and further aggravate outages and price increases.

GasBuddy warned that if the pipeline remains out of service until Tuesday of next week some of the gas stations on the east coast may run out of fuel.

In March, a AAA report indicated that a gallon of gasoline could reach up to $ 4 during the summer if the United States limits oil production.

You may be interested in: