The price for which they want to sell this license plate is crazy: will it get a buyer?

ACD March 31, 2021

A New Yorker has put his Volvo V70 up for sale and is asking for $ 20 million, although the value lies in its rare and coveted license plate.

The automotive world can generate sales of great economic value. If you have a well-preserved classic and you sell it, you will earn money; If you own a car that has belonged to a celebrity and you put it up for sale, you will earn money; And if, as is the case at hand, you have a special registrationYes, you got it right, you will earn money, a lot of money.

A New Yorker has put his Volvo V70 up for sale and ask for 20 million dollars. Has this conventional Volvo accumulated so much value? Do not look in the car, but in its license plate.

It is the only New York license plate that reads “New York”. New York was the first US state to require license plates in 1901. However, it was not until 1977 that it began offering fully customizable courtesy license plates, which were a source of extra income for the state coffers (they had to be paid for). ). Before, although you could order special plates, you could only put up to three letters and up to three numbers.

A highly coveted license plate… but so much?

2 photos In 1977, the state began offering up to six letters, and in 1978, narrower dies allowed for up to eight letters to be ordered on the plate.

Many of the users chose their name, that of their partner or that of their pet, but the main driver of this article opted for the name of the city in which he resided.

«At the end of the 70s, When I suggested to my father that he order the plate, he knew it was special… I just never realized how special it was, ”explains the son of the driver who got the license plate, who now sells such a precious object for the not inconsiderable amount of 20 million dollars (16.7 million euros) .

And is that the license plate “New York” has been like a treasure that has gone from car to car within the family, until we end up in this Volvo V70 that is sold with the license plate, although, as we can see, the wealthy who gets the “pack” do not believe that he will keep the Swedish model and only keep the license plate to decorate some of his vehicles .