Colombian businessman Alex Naím Saab Morán was detained on Friday night on the African island of Cape Verde. The Colombian and United States courts investigated the Lebanese-born man for money laundering, accused of being the main financial operator of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Saab has been sanctioned by Washington since June 2019 after being accused of serving as figurehead for the Chavista leader. The arrest of the 49-year-old businessman has been advanced by the Colombian press and the US agency Associated Press, who quotes a spokesman for the Justice Department.

The journalistic versions affirm that Saab Morán was traveling in a private plane with Venezuelan registration, that would have left the Maiquetía airport. The businessman was caught at a fuel refueling stop in Cape Verde on a trip to Iran. Saab is required by the American justice, but the African island does not have an extradition agreement with Washington. The Government of Nicolás Maduro has condemned this detention on Saturday, calling it “aggression and siege against the Venezuelan people.” As stated by Caracas through a statement, this is an action taken by the Donald Trump Administration that violates international law. The Venezuelan authorities have taken “all appropriate steps, through diplomatic and legal channels, to guarantee the human rights” of Saab and his right to defense. Furthermore, they formally request his release.

Saab Morán has enjoyed an extensive network of contracts awarded by Chavismo. These have multiplied during Maduro’s tenure. In the years of exchange control in Venezuela, he became a supplier of construction kits for prefabricated houses through an agreement with his company Global Construction Fund for $ 685 million. This was signed with the presence of the then presidents Hugo Chávez, from Venezuela, and Juan Manuel Santos, from Colombia.

With Maduro at the helm, Saab has become a key figure, to the point that he was the main provider of the subsidized food program of the Local Committees of Supply and Production (CLAP), which supplied boxes and bags of food from Low quality and imported with a premium that are sold monthly to Venezuelans. This relationship began with a contract of $ 340 million, which has been extended to other negotiations for food and medicine, in which relatives of Maduro also participated, and to the opening of companies in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Panama.

Saab Morán was also favored with the management through his companies of the state network of Abastos Bicentenarios, created from the expropriations of supermarkets made by Hugo Chávez. In 2018, he entered the gold business with enough power that one of his former employees was named president of the state-owned Minerven, which later partnered with Carbones del Zulia, another business where Saab is involved.

The Saab-linked corruption plot also reached the Venezuelan opposition. Last year, a group of parliamentarians lobbied to clean up their business image to other countries, just as U.S. sanctions began to encircle him and his bank accounts were frozen. These measures were also extended to his partners and family. The so-called CLAP fraction of Parliament, made up of legislators Luis Parra and José Brito and nine other deputies, made efforts for his reputation and later ended up separating from the opposition. In January, they promoted the formation of a board of directors with the support of Chavismo, without a quorum or votes, in an attempt to unseat Juan Guaidó, an episode that has further complicated the institutional crisis in the South American country.

The extensive plot has been painstakingly revealed in Venezuela by the digital portal Armando Info. His investigations into Saab and his partners led four of his journalists – Roberto Deniz, Ewald Scharfenberg, Joseph Poliszuk and Alfredo Meza – into exile due to threats of judicial proceedings in against him and the express prohibition made by Conatel, the telecommunications regulator in Venezuela, to mention his name on the media’s website.

International justice had been closing in on the powerful businessman. In addition to being required by the justice of the United States and Colombia, which considered him a fugitive since 2018, Mexico also opened investigations into his companies. The Mexican Prosecutor’s Office also froze his assets. This week, the Colombian justice announced the embargo of eight properties in the city of Barranquilla that were in the name of a society “that would have served as a facade to hide the money obtained by Alex Saab” through a company with which it made “imports and fictitious exports that represented losses to the Colombian State, ”says a statement.