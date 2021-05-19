The prestigious professor Mary Beard creates a scholarship in Cambridge for students with few resources

Scholar May Beard (Photo: NurPhoto via NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The prestigious academic specializing in classical studies, Mary Beard (United Kingdom, 1955), will help finance the careers of two people from underrepresented or under-represented backgrounds at the University of Cambridge, in the classical branch. It is a gift of 80,000 pounds (almost 93,000 euros) for his retirement.

It is, according to the university’s website, a way to promote diversity in the educational center. The scholarship will be available from October, for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Beard, who will retire at the end of 2022 after almost 40 years teaching at the University of Cambridge, has pointed out that it is a gift for all that her history studies have given her, both as a student and as a teacher. She has named the scholarship Joyce Reynolds, after one of her own tutors when she was a student.

I am aware of all that I have gained from the classic Mary Beard story

“I am aware of all that I have earned, no one in my family had a university degree. It has been my livelihood, it has given me the opportunity to do many things and it has paid my mortgage for 40 years ”, he said about his work.

The teacher also wanted to have this gesture as a symbol of commitment to her faculty. “It’s a compromise. We really want people from more diverse backgrounds to study Classics. It is a subject that has changed, it is changing, but it needs to change more. We’ve worked hard to decide that you don’t have to know Latin and Greek before coming, that you can learn it here, that this isn’t just for fancy people who have been doing Latin for years. But you still walk through the Faculty and it is still too white ”, he lamented.

Beard does not believe that “giving a couple of scholarships is the solution”, but he does “a fo …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.