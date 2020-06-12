The prestigious magazine published by the American Chemical Society, “ACS Catalysis”, highlights an article signed by researchers from the University Institute of Electrochemistry at the University of Alicante (UA) as one of the most cited in the last decade. This recognition coincides with the tenth anniversary of the journal in order to recognize the works with the greatest impact by scientists from Spain and France, countries that occupy the 5th and 6th places, respectively, by number of articles published by the American Chemical Society.

Specifically, the article of the UA is in lto sixth position of the most cited articles of the last 10 years. This is the paper entitled “Electrochemical Characterization of Shape-Controlled Pt Nanoparticles in Different Supporting Electrolytes” by researchers from the Surface Electrochemistry Research Group, Francisco J. Vidal, Rosa M. Arán, José Solla, Enrique Herrero and Juan M. Feliu published in 2012.

The article is the culmination of a line of work that the group from the University of Alicante started in 2004 to characterize platinum nanoparticles. “Appearing on this list is a very important recognition since we are on a list with highly respected groups of researchers worldwide. It should be noted that in this type of ranking we start with a great initial disadvantage because the funding we have received is much lower than that received by groups from other countries with a similar category, “says one of the authors of the article and a researcher at the UA Enrique Herrero.

Catalysis

Catalysis is the part of chemistry that tries to speed up chemical reactions using a chemical compound called a catalyst. In many cases, the most suitable catalyst, that is, the one that accelerates the reaction the most, is a precious metal (platinum, palladium, rhodium …) and the chemical reaction that accelerates takes place on the surface of that metal. Therefore, the metal surface (its composition and structure) is an aspect that must always be controlled. Due to their high price, and to minimize the costs of their use having the maximum possible surface, these metals disperse in the form of nanoparticles.

“The platinum nanoparticles, which are the subject of the work highlighted by the” ACS Catalysis “, are the catalysts used in fuel cells, which transform the energy stored in chemical compounds such as hydrogen or ethanol into electrical energy and can be key in future electric cars ”, explains Herrero.

From previous studies it is known that catalysis not only depends on the nature of the metal but also on the shape of the nanoparticles, that is, the acceleration for a given reaction depends on whether the particles are cubic, spherical, pyramidal in shape… “In our article we develop a series of simple techniques to determine in a real sample of platinum particles, which will be composed of nanoparticles with various shapes, the percentage of each one. In this way, for a specific reaction that requires a specific type of nanoparticles, it will be possible to know if they are the best or not and to optimize their use in practical applications ”, adds the researcher from the University of Alicante.

References

“ACS Catalysis Highlights Its Most Cited Papers from Around the Globe: France and Spain”, ACS Catalysis.June, 2020. Doi: https://doi.org/10.1021/acscatal.0c02214

“Electrochemical Characterization of Shape-Controlled Pt Nanoparticles in Different Supporting Electrolytes”, ACS Catalysis. April, 2012. Doi: https://doi.org/10.1021/cs200681x

I like this:

I like Loading …

Related