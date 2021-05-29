The prestigious international matchmaker Flavio Oleaga talks about his projects with ESPABOX

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The Cuban matchmaker settled in Germany, Flavio Oleaga, has received ESPABOX to tell us about his next intentions in our sport. Immersed in resurrecting the mythical German Universum Boxing practically from its ashes, he is promoting very interesting evenings, like the last one they held a few weeks ago in Hamburg. Likewise, Oleaga has expanded its sights internationally, connecting with Argentina through Maidana Promotions and with interesting projects in the Middle East. In addition, one of his latest signings, Argentine Jeremías Ponce, is headlining on June 12 in Newcastle, against Lewis Ritson.

To start, Flavio told us his story: «I have been working in boxing since 2007, with Yuriorkis Gamboa, Liborio Solís or Juan Carlos Gómez, and over the years and collaborating for various promoters, at the end two years ago the promoter Ismael Özen-Otto bought Universum Box Promotions and gave me the offer to be a matchmaker and manager of some boxers, and here I am ».

Clarify that “It is not the same Universum as before, the company went bankrupt and was seven years without working, but Ismael had the initiative to return to have world champions. We started with two boxers, the Harutyunyan brothers, and little by little we have recruited boxers, now we have about fifteen professionals ».

Asked about his last evening, he tells us that “We had enough trouble with the issue of the pandemic to find an opponent for Artem Harutyunyan, who is now number 14 WBA, and we are negotiating a fight with number 7 to be able to enter the top five”.

He also pointed out to us that they are in talks to co-promote events with PBC, Maidana Promotions and Frank Warren: “We have good contacts with them to be able to grow internationally, they have an interest in some of our boxers. It is a good achievement for us, we have only been in the market for two years and we already have boxers classified in the top fifteen of some organizations and several intermediate titles.

Of course, we are talking about Jeremías Ponce, just one step away from the IBF superlight world championship: “Maybe Ponce, if he beats Ritson, could give us our first fight for a world title. Taylor, after winning Ramírez, has all the belts and you have to defend them; We were contacted by the IBF for Ponce, number 5 on their lists, to do a world elimination against Ritson, number 6, and we reached an agreement to avoid the auction at the last minute. There is a chance of beating Ritson, who hasn’t looked very good in his last few fights, and if we beat him, Taylor would have to defend the IBF with us. “

He explained about Ponce that “He dominated his weight in Argentina, and they brought him for a title to Germany two years ago, to lose, but he beat Rico Mueller on points, with how difficult it is to do that when you go away from home in an important fight. This is how he made a name here, and we stayed in contact with him, so we ended up negotiating to be his promoter. Why isn’t he going to win in England too? He will travel to Germany now and here he will finish his preparation before traveling to Newcastle a few days before the fight. He has done a good preparation in Argentina, sparring with Fabián Maidana, and he is 24 years old, young and still has a long career ahead of him ».

We ask you to tell us about the two great Cuban hopes of Universum, José Larduet (whom we already had at ESPABOX) and Frank Zaldívar: «Larduet is a heavyweight who has 260 amateur fights, he went to the Olympic Games, world bronze, Pan American champion, youth gold, triple champion of the World Series of Boxing with Cuba … He has five professional fights, he fights on June 19 for a WBC intermediate title with another undefeated German. It’s a KO machine. They are very interested in him fighting in England and the PBC, among others, but we are waiting to fix his visa well, which is not easy with the Cubans. But as soon as that is solved, we will make the international leap because in Germany nobody wants to fight him. England and the US are the two best markets for heavyweights.

His other Cuban fighter, Frank Zaldívar, is defined as follows by Oleaga: «On Saturday he travels to Cuba, he will be there for two months to return with his visa and work permit, which is somewhat easier than with Larduet. At 24, he has 220 amateur fights and has won the World Boxing Series with Larduet, as well as international experience in many places. He’s starting now, in his last fight he dominated and we look good on him. They have already asked me about him in the US and in England, because they are guys with few fights, but a great experience before becoming professionals. We want a path similar to David Morrell, who with four fights is already champion of a WBA super middleweight title.

Speaking of Cuba, we asked Flavio Oleaga about a piece of news that emerged in the last few hours, where it was announced that the Cuban Olympic team was going to fight Mexican professional boxers in Aguascalientes, in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. He answered us that «Yes, they are here in Germany, two hours from Hamburg, doing a preparation and I am in contact with them. I have been able to speak with Andy Cruz, Julio la Cruz and the others, and from here they will go to Mexico. Cuba has already been fighting in the World Series, which is semi-professional and it pays too. It is not a country where there is professional boxing, but more or less they are also taking that route a bit. And I do not see the favorite Mexicans in this kind of joint tournament, because professional records are deceiving, you choose the rival, but as an amateur, no; and the Cubans on the team are Olympic and world champions or medalists. For me, Andy Cruz is the best boxer that Cuba has.

Next, Oleaga told us about his plans in the Middle East, where there is already a gala scheduled for summer with very attractive names: “It is a project with Karim Akkar, from Legacy Promotions, a promoter not yet well recognized who already did a show with Universum in a drive-in movie in the middle of a pandemic. He is looking for a new market in Dubai, where there are almost always MTK nights or some very big fight, as Fury and Joshua wanted to take. He proposed to me to work as a matchmaker on this project for three events this year, July, October and December. He had signed some boxers with few fights, so he was looking for strong names and he came to me. I spoke with Chino Maidana, and Fabián is on world charts and wanted projection outside of Argentina and the United States. We have also signed Austin Trout, a great champion of recent years who was looking for a promoter; I introduced him to the Dubai plan and he liked it, so we signed him up with Legacy. Mike Pérez, the Cuban, has also joined to return after three years, and he has been seen very well physically on social networks. The event looks so good that MTK had a billboard planned there on that date, July 10, and they have delayed it a week to avoid coinciding. “

He announced, to conclude with the topic, that, “Although the July event is basically closed with these names, by October US promoters will join with fighters with even greater repercussions.”

We did not want to fire him without asking him about Felix Sturm, who has recently returned to active boxing at the hands of Universum Boxing: «He fights on June 19 here in Hamburg against another boxer of mine, James Kraft, who is 24 years old and 19-0. Kraft wanted the fight and asked me for it, and the co-star will be José Larduet. In the evening, there will also be Vincent Feigenbutz, it is a very strong billboard that will be seen on FITE TV like all our shows ».

The full talk can be seen here on video, starting at minute 31.