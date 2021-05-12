The prestigious Adolfo García Sastre says when we will live the same life as before: there is little left

Appearance of a terrace of a bar in the center of Barcelona. (Photo: EFE)

Vaccination is progressing at a very good pace and the end of the pandemic is approaching, but when can we say goodbye to the coronavirus?

Adolfo García Sastre, Burgos virologist from the Monte Sinai Hospital School of Medicine in New York, answered this question in an interview he gave to the newspaper El País.

“In Spain normality will take between two and four months, I think. It all depends on how many people are vaccinated. Summer is coming, the number of infections will be lower and there are more and more vaccinated. And it is not likely that there will be many cases in winter, ”he predicted.

García Sastre, who has ventured that at Christmas we will already have months without many infections, has commented that in Spain the increase in infections has stopped without there being a fourth wave: “The restrictions will be lifted. If that does not lead to a new rise in infections, the measures towards normality will continue to be relaxed ”.

At the global level, on the other hand, it has delayed that return to pre-pandemic life a little more. “It will still take time,” he said.

Until it is finished, he has affirmed that the population will continue to be scared by possible new variants and will be very aware of what happens in countries like India, where there are many infections.

“Unfortunately, there are going to be countries that reach normalcy not through vaccination, but through infection. This means the loss of many, many lives. The challenge will be to save as many people as possible with the vaccine in those places ”, he pointed out.

Similar to García Sastre, Rafael Bengoa, a former health adviser to Barack Obama and an expert in Public Health, also opined. In an interview on ETB’s En Jake program, the specialist spoke …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.