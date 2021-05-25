The pressure and mistreatment inside Jeans, the famous pop group of the 90s – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Although the beginnings of Jeans Dating back to 1994, this youth pop group had to go through a lot of trouble before reaching its first lineup: Paty, Litzy, Angie and Tabatha. In October 1996 they debuted on Mexican radio with their single Pepe.

From then on this teen gang it would fill the gap left by the eighties groups that had already separated by then. However, even though the concept was inspired by Flans, Fandango and even PandoraJeans was a fresh project for the youth of that time.

However, unlike their predecessors, the interpreters of I put my jeans would not only stand out for their successes, but also for a series of controversies that aroused during their first stage. The departure of some of its members always raised rumors among fans and the press.The first lineup of the band would last just a few months, then Litzy would leave (Photo: Twitter / @grupojeans)

And is not for less. In May 1997, just a few months after Jeans started, Litzy decided to leave the group after being offered a solo career. After that, in September of that same year, Tabatha also left the project.

Little was known about Tabatha why she retired from Jeans, while Litzy, just making her way as a singer, had a much more media treatment about her departure. In fact, in 1998 she was invited to the Otro Rollo program; in an interview with Adal Ramones, this He showed her clips with interviews he did just weeks before with the members who stayed in Jeans.

In them Angie said the former members themselves had called them racists and that they spoke badly of the band. Once the soloist saw these videos and was asked her real reasons for leaving Jeans, Litzy burst into tears and denied that he ever spoke ill of them or said he hated them. Many years later it would be known that Litzy was teased for her skin tone and weight (Photo: Twitter / @PyD_Twitt)

As it became known later, Litzy was often pushed away because of her brown skin tone, while Tabatha was teased for her slightly slanted eyes. This was admitted by Angie herself for Set Stories years later.

On the other hand, it was only in 2020 that the program First Hand brought up this issue when they interviewed Litzy. It was then that it became known that within the Jeans team They called her fat and teased her about her body constantly (even though he was never overweight). Do not forget that in the 90s the singer had barely entered adolescence.

Litzy would not be the first to be teased about her looks or her talent within the group. A pattern that was constantly repeated were the accusations of several former members against Alejandro Sirvent, the representative of Jeans. Regina would be the most controversial singer in Jeans as she was the only one who filed a lawsuit against Alejandro Sirvent (Photo: Twitter / @radiohrn)

The trigger that would uncover these alleged abuses would be Regina’s departure. This happened in 2002 and before her there were two other exits: Angie and Melissa, an original member and the one who had come as a replacement for Litzy, respectively. It was not long before the Regina’s lawsuit against Sirvent for psychological abuse and breach of contract.

This caught the attention of Angie and Melissa, who did not hesitate to contact Regina and show your support, because they knew firsthand that he was right; As a result, Alejandro Sirvent sued Angie, although this did not proceed to the singer’s fortune.

Excessive scolding was common in the group. It seemed that Sirvent took a specific member to harass and tease her about her weight and her performance on stage. Regina commented on it when Angie left the group: Angie would later admit that she suffered from the psychological abuse that Regina experienced and agree with her (Photo: YouTube-OCTAEVEL)

“When Angie came out It was the bad one, the one with the problem, the one that caused conflicts. When it came out they made us a promise that everything would be beautiful and wonderful. And surprise! Two months later they brought her with me ”.

Besides that, there was a point where even They seemed to compete among the members of Jeans to see who ate the least. However, Regina assured that within the group there were never cases where some will develop an eating disorder.

Despite the fact that Regina’s lawsuit against Alejandro Sirvent was a hot topic in the press, nothing prevented it from Amiel Tena joined in 2002. She admitted that I was aware of the problems in Jeans, but that her desires to be a singer and the promises of having a good atmosphere were stronger. Among all the singers that Jeans had throughout its history, there was a short season where they had Dulce María (Photo: YouTube-Official Jeans Group)

However, in 2005 Amiel herself announced her departure. For Engarzadas Stories she revealed her motives and they were similar to Regina’s: “More than scolding they were screaming (…). With me it was more like ‘You are the grayer of the group, you are the one who stands out the least. You sing badly, you dance badly. (…) You are not a Jeans completely ‘”.

Amiel never filed a lawsuit, but did not deny that his departure from Jeans was far from being on good terms. In any case, despite these problems, the group would still be in force until their first separation in 2008.

It is now known that they remain in force after its regrouping in 2014 already without the tutelage of Alejandro Sirvent and with the name JNS. Currently the pop band is made up of Regina, Angie, Melissa and Karla.

Source: Infobae