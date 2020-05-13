International newspapers analyze the German’s farewell to the Italian house

“He came as a savior and he leaves as a failure”; “He pays a high price for his mistakes”

Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season. The German and the Italian house will thus end a six-year relationship in which they have not achieved the expected successes. The international press has reacted to an announcement that was rumored in recent months after a disappointing 2019 of the four-time champion.

Vettel and Ferrari will officially separate their paths at the end of 2020. Carlos Sainz will be the substitute for the Teuton in the Maranello brand. The deal is on track for lack of small fringes. The official announcement is expected to be imminent.

The international press did not take long to react to Vettel’s farewell to what has been his home since 2015. The German landed at Ferrari in search of further enlarging his record in Formula 1 after being overtaken by a young Daniel Ricciardo on Red Bull in 2014.

The Vettel-Ferrari alliance began after a disastrous season for the Italians that led to a restructuring in high office and the departure of Fernando Alonso to McLaren. Still, ‘Seb’ wanted to succeed with ‘Il Cavallino Rampante’ and thus emulate the successful combination of Ferrari and Michael Schumacher.

However, the story has been very different from what was expected once the ‘yes I want’ was given. 2015 and 2016 were correct seasons for Vettel at the wheel, but without a competitive machine to fight Mercedes. 2018 and 2019 have been the lowest point of the German in Formula 1 with unusual errors of a champion and with the defeat in the internal duel against Charles Leclerc.

ITALY

Corriere della Sera: “There has been an icy wind current between Vettel and Ferrari for a long time. The decline of Vettel’s star allows Leclerc’s to shine even brighter in the F1 sky. Leclerc has become Ferrari’s favorite son in only one season. ” Corriere dello Sport: “Sebastian Vettel pays a high price for the many mistakes he has made at Ferrari. He has not won a World Cup since 2013 and has been unable to celebrate a victory since Singapore in 2019. Vettel has become less and less competitive with a young teammate Charles Leclerc who is much faster with the same car. ”

SWITZERLAND

Tages-Anzeiger: “Vettel came to Ferrari as a savior, and leaves as a failure. (…) At first there was a dream. It became a nightmare.”

UNITED KINGDOM

The Telegraph: “The separation of the two is the culmination of an extraordinary deterioration in the relationship of the Scuderia and its star pilot. (…) Given Vettel’s recent results, it is understandable that Ferrari did not offer another three-year contract.”

AUSTRIA

Die Presse: “The 32-year-old German’s great dream was to follow his idol Michael Schumacher, but he has finally vanished. (…) He wanted to become an icon of Italians like ‘Schumi’, however, he has failed miserably Broken by his own nerves, the superiority of Mercedes and also that of Lewis Hamilton, who has always controlled Vettel in important phases, has been the rearview mirror. ”

FRANCE

L’Équipe: “There was no doubt that Leclerc had become number one in Maranello. In less than two F1 seasons, the 22-year-old Monegasque has beaten a four-time world champion to change the internal hierarchy at Ferrari” .

