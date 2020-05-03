Quito, May 3 . .- The President of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, said this Sunday that the press is “the only one” that can bring the population closer, currently subject to social isolation to try to stop the speed of infection of coronavirus.

In a message to the nation on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Moreno stressed that the date is now celebrated “in unique, exceptional conditions.”

“Today a pandemic that threatens the lives of millions of people is the new and great challenge for the free exercise of journalism and for freedom of expression,” he said.

And he pointed out that the restrictions imposed by public health on human mobility, social and cultural life and economic activities in general, make journalistic work difficult.

“The press is the only one that can bring us closer in isolation and bring the world home to us,” said the president.

However, he added, an even stronger challenge “is facing another pandemic, which is spread mainly through digital media: the pandemic of fake news, unverified information, manipulated and uncontested data.”

“The new media pandemics are doing a lot of damage. For COVID-19 there will be some remedy, a vaccine, but for the media pandemic, only its annihilation is possible in a relentless war in favor of truth, ethics,” he said.

The governor extended his respect and support to journalists who defend truth, peace and unity, and, above all, tolerance, and paid tribute to journalists who lost their lives in the fulfillment of their duty by being in the first information line, covering the arrival of the coronavirus in the country.

Several journalists and communication workers have died in recent months in Ecuador, which registers a total of 1,371 deaths from COVID-19, as well as 27,464 infected at the official level, according to official data based on rapid tests and PCR.

Additionally, 1,467 probable deaths due to COVID-19 are registered nationwide and 73,929 samples for coronaviruses have been taken in the two mentioned modalities.

The president reiterated that freedom of the press and free expression of ideas are essential elements of a just and peaceful society, which is needed “today more than ever, when many and new paradigms are falling, one after another, facing the new social, economic and cultural reality “.

“This date reminds governments around the world of their obligation to respect press freedom, and press professionals to reflect on the ethical exercise of their delicate and fundamental tasks,” he added.

Moreno said that in his country citizens “fully exercise” their right to denounce violations of freedom of expression, and journalists “carry out their difficult task without censorship or closure.”

And he pointed out that history will record that “a before and after was marked in the life of the Ecuadorian press” on May 24, 2017, when he assumed office to replace his ex-religionist Rafael Correa, who maintained tense relations with the press during his decade of government (2007-2017).

