The presidents of 90 multinationals call for an end to fossil fuel subsidies

The alliance of CEOs, born six years ago at the Davos summit, organized and founded by the WEF, have issued a joint statement on behalf of their 90 multinationals in which they urge the seven most industrialized economies on the planet – whose governments lead the most ambitious sustainability agendas in compliance with the 2015 Paris Agreements– to accelerate the energy transition more quickly and thus certify the reduction, by half, of greenhouse gases in 2030 and net zero CO2 emissions into the atmosphere in 2050. In the official letter, the Climate Leaders Alliance calls on the G-7, after their recent meeting on British soil, to undertake “Drastic and momentous changes” in the energy transition. Because, in case of “not taking more ambitious mitigation measures against climate change [que las estipuladas en sus Green New Deals] global GDP could contract by 18% in the next three decades ”.

Signatories include the CEOs of BASF, Bayer, Enel, ENGIE, ING, IKEA, Swiss RE, Unilever or BBVA. Precisely from the Spanish banking entity, express mention is made that this corporate club employs more than 7 million people in 21 countries around the world, they account for 6 trillion of market capitalization -similar to the GDP of Japan, the third global economy- and they obtain annual sales of 2.4 trillion dollars, a figure that is comparable to the size of the GDP of France, the sixth in the world. In the letter, in addition, the alliance calculates that, if concerted and forceful actions are imposed to produce green energy, 18 million new jobs will be created by 2030 and another 1.2 million that are directly threatened by environmental and related risks will be protected. with health, citing recent research by the United Nations Climate Action Initiative. “Companies, but also governments, must align their economic and energy commitments with scientific analysis,” they tell the G-7.

The club’s maneuver not only seeks to raise awareness among the seven largest economies on an issue that did not exactly star in the agenda of its meeting in the United Kingdom in mid-June, in which the geostrategic, commercial risks – due to the tariff increases in recent years – the relationship with China or the economic recovery took over the negotiations. Waiting for the details of the US environmental policy that the White House finalizes. Rather, it seeks to outline more ambitious heights and a global concerted action of greater significance in view of the November climate event in Glasgow, COP 26.

Dominic Waughray, managing director of the WEF on climate matters and coordinator of the alliance, points out that the reaction of the CEOs reveals to world leaders the urgent need of the private sector to know the goals and path of an effective and global roadmap with the one to take “market initiatives” for their companies. Among those that request the abolition of the system of subsidies that are maintained on the fossil fuel industry and the establishment of a price mechanism that prevents the cost of CO2 emissions from skyrocketing. And, without expressly asking for a fixed quota, they declare themselves in favor of putting into play a controlled fluctuation model that makes the price oscillate between 50 and 100 dollars per metric ton of coal until 2030.

The fight against climate change requires international instruments to help create a truly global energy market. Challenge that goes through establishing stable costs. Like the demand that the G-7 made, once again, to OPEC + on the price of a barrel of crude in the market that supports a large part of fossil fuels. The WEF alliance request list and its associated companies includes the compilation of all industry and sector businesses to set credible decarbonisation targets, collectively lower risk, and outline a roadmap of business opportunities under a low-emission global economy through 2030. Eliminate fossil fuel subsidies.

Rate cuts for goods and services that are conciliatory with sustainability. Increase in investments in technological innovation in production segments intensive in the use of coal energy. Resources for adapting growth patterns to green energy, with specific measures for new construction or modernization of energy and transport infrastructure and networks. Global support for the prohibition of deforestation plans and parallel initiatives for the regeneration of agricultural production models that are adapted to sustainable objectives. Overcome the stage of coal. Promote low CO2 emission transport and transfer this challenge to electrification. And stimulate green finance. Along with strategies for reducing water consumption and restoring natural biodiversity.

Rich Lesser, CEO of Boston Consulting Group and director of the alliance, explains the background of their demands: “to overcome national barriers that prevent commitments more in line with the reality of the advance of climate change and the need to adapt to the challenges and the tempos to scientific research ”, from which mechanisms, norms and a more methodical and precise calendar are required to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreements.

Also Feike Sijbesma, honorary president of Royal DSM and co-founder of the Climate Leaders forum, emphasizes that the letter is the result of a long and deliberate internal discussion among its members with which they want to record that the business community must acquire and expand, In a unique and choral voice, the importance of the transition towards the post-Covid business cycle in the ecological order: “We cannot remain in license. We need to show everyone that we support rigorous environmental action. It does not respond to a voluntary action, but to a collective, consensual and predetermined tacticism ”.

Waughray hopes that, before the Glasgow climate summit, the group will exceed 150 multinationals. “The restoration of value chains, deteriorated by the effect of Covid-19 In the last year, it has made us optimistic about the influence that the alliance can provoke in other multinationals and productive sectors that are sensitive to the needs of a paradigm shift in the environmental field ”.