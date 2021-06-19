The President’s legislative agenda

The electoral process has ended and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is already turning the page to start the road to 2024. Faced with the opinion that was presented this week and that determines that the tragedy of Metro Line 12 was due to construction failures, the President has raised his legislative agenda as wanting to create a smokescreen. He wants to change the background of three models: energy, security and electoral. Without a qualified majority to make constitutional reforms, he has ventured to say that he could make legislative agreements with the PRI to reach the two-thirds of the votes he needs because he considers that these reforms are “necessary and good for the people and for the nation.”

Sheltered by the discourse on the sovereignty of the nation, he outlined a supposed central objective for the electricity industry: to guarantee that the Federal Electricity Commission accounts for 54% of the market against 46% for private companies. Regarding public security, the President no longer wants half measures, he wants the National Guard to become part of the Defense Secretariat. We will see what their arguments are in the explanatory memorandum for this initiative, but the measure implies the de facto militarization of the institution.

Regarding the electoral issue, the President insists on re-submitting the Electoral Institute to the tutelage of the Executive Power. As in the old days, when the PRI was hegemonic and the Interior Ministry organized the processes and, if necessary, the electoral fraud. With this, says the president, he wants to reduce the costs of the elections and, incidentally, that of the political parties. The President has lost popularity in the heart of the Republic. It was demonstrated with the advance of the opposition and with the latest polls. While it is true that Morena won 11 of the 15 states in the last election, the jewel in the crown is the capital. Politically, what happened in Mexico City (Morena lost in 9 of 16 mayoralties) may be the preamble to what will happen in the 2024 election. Therefore, to recover the lost percentage points, there is nothing better than to propose to reduce the number of legislators under the argument of savings. There are various analyzes of national and international institutions that show that deputies and senators are the ones who enjoy the least public trust. This happens not only in our country, but in all regions of the world. In this context, the President ventured to propose the disappearance of 200 multi-member deputies and half of the senators. Although the initiative could be socially very popular, it is difficult for it to be approved in those terms by the legislators that make up the new Legislative Power. Even the allied parties of the President would be the most affected in the medium term, because in the last election it was shown that the Green and Labor parties, with only 5.4% and 3.2% of the votes, were able to obtain 44 and 40 deputies, respectively. ; on the other hand, the Citizen Movement and the Democratic Revolution Party, with 7% and 3.6% of the votes, only obtained 23 and 13 deputies, respectively.

In relation to the modification of the INE, the panorama is more complex for the President of the Republic. The case of the reduction of legislators divides citizens because few are going to move to defend them, but in the case of the INE, no. The INE is the product of the struggle of thousands of citizens to achieve a democratic state. This is like soccer matches, no matter which team we go to, we are all convinced that, when it comes to playing, what does matter is that there is a referee who does not sell out.