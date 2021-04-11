The presidential elections in Ecuador, close to a technical tie according to exit polls

Exit polls in Ecuador show electoral results very close to the technical draw in the second round of the presidential elections held this Sunday in the country.

While a signature points to a victory of the center-right Guillermo Lasso by about six points, the other has not published results because it is within the error margin.

According to the company Cedatos, Lasso obtained 53.24% of the votes, the majority in the Sierra and the Amazon, while the correista Andrés Arauz achieved 46.76%, with broad support on the coast.

The pollster Clima Social has not published the results and in its report it speaks of a “technical tie” and assures that the difference in the percentage of valid vote between the two candidates is less than the margin of error of the study.

However, the former head of state Rafael Correa, who supports Arauz, published on Twitter that the exit poll of Clima Social gives 50.8% to the correista candidate and 49.2% to Lasso. “You win by 1.6%,” a margin of error of +/- 1.5%, Correa wrote, noting that “the official count – if they don’t cheat – will ratify and widen this difference.”

Climate Social is identified with the correista movement, while Cedatos is usually related to Lasso’s campaign.

In a statement, the National Electoral Council (CNE) recalled that the results of the pollsters they are not official, they have a margin of error and “do not reflect the result of all the votes recorded by Ecuadorians at the polls.”

The only information that is officially known is that until 4.30 p.m. (9.30 p.m. GMT) 71.35% had voted of Ecuadorians summoned in Ecuador.

Wait for the official results

The CNE recalled that the dissemination of the official results would begin at approximately 19:00 local time (00:00 GMT) and asked the public and the media “to wait for the electoral authority to deliver the official results of this Second round”.

After the closing of the polls and the dissemination of the polls, Arauz, supported by former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017), asked his co-religionists “stay vigilant, organized, mobilized”, and wait for the official results.

“Here the final result that counts is the official result issued by the National Electoral Council,” he said.

Hours before the polls closed, on his Twitter account Correa warned of possible irregularities.

“All our colleagues on high alert. They are preparing fraudulent exit poll of CEDATOS to declare Lasso the winner, and the Government is calling the media to announce that. In reality, Lasso loses with about 300,000 votes. If the votes are counted well, it will be clear, “he wrote.

Lasso, who is trying to become president for the third time, had not commented on the results of the polls, but the president of his CREO party, César Monge, did.

“Holds the trend in favor of Lasso that we had been observing in previous weeks, and I think it is great news for the country, “he said after knowing the data from the two pollsters.

In the middle of a serious economic and health crisis Due to the pandemic, this Sunday’s elections are similar to the 2017 elections between Lasso and the then correista candidate Lenín Moreno, who after his victory departed from that ideology.