The presidential candidacy of Kanye West, who affects more, Biden or Trump?

In full celebration of Independence Day, Americans and lovers of world politics were surprised by the announcement made by the singer Kanye West, who shook America’s politics when announcing a candidacy for the presidency. All this happened on July 4.

Although many think that the singer tries to sell his next album with this additional promotion, it is true that Kim Kardashian’s husband put political analysts to work on the consequences that in the final stretch of the November elections he could have West really wants to run for the White House.

Some of those analysts believe that West would take votes away from Democrat Joe Biden since he could attract young people and members of the african american community. However, West’s meetings with Trump in recent years have created a favorable image of the rapper among Republican voters. Tastes for all political colors at first, something that will be cleared in the coming days and weeks.

A Wall Street Journal / NBC News poll says Biden is supported by 70% of black men under the age of 50. Trump only has 17%, but since West does not like the Democratic ranks, the more likely it is that he will remove votes from the current president, according to Forbes magazine. That’s what media hostile to Donald Trump says, who already use any movement to attack the current US president.

Recent history leaves cases where independent candidates have decided elections in USA in the past. In 1992, the tycoon Ross Perot obtained 19% of votes, which for many played against the reelection of the president George H..W. Bush, who lost to the democrat Bill clinton.

In 2000, Green Party candidate Ralph Nader got 2.74% of the vote. The figure did not turn out to be decisive a priori, but a posteriori the analysts said that this vote could go to the former vice president Al Gore, who lost the presidency by just four electoral votes.

Four months from the big election night, the excitement is increasing at any news that is generated about the Democrats and Republicans in their career to take the seat of the White house, the White House as we know it in Spain.