High fever, nausea and dry cough.

Sita Tyasutami had symptoms typical of the new coronavirus. However, while lying in a hospital bed in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, she had not yet received a positive diagnosis for covid-19. Nor is her mother, Maria Darmaningsih, admitted to the same hospital.

Confined in separate rooms, the two women were anxiously awaiting the results of their coronavirus tests when the Indonesian president made a surprising announcement.

In a statement broadcast nationwide, President Joko Widodo said that two Indonesian citizens had tested positive for covid-19, the first confirmed cases in the country. The women – mother and daughter, aged 64 and 31 – were being treated at an infectious disease hospital in Jakarta, Widodo said.

The announcement, made in front of reporters outside the presidential palace, confirmed that the coronavirus had arrived in Indonesia.

‘Punch in the stomach’

Displayed on hospital TV screens, the president’s statement left Tyasutami and his mother incredulous. Widodo was talking about two patients in the same hospital where they were, exactly with their profiles, age, symptoms and contact history.

But the president did not disclose the identity of the women.

With a flea behind his ear, Tyasutami asked a nurse if the hospital was treating other patients with suspected coronavirus. When the nurse said no, she felt as if she had been punched in the stomach.

She and her mother had just been described as the first two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Indonesia. “I was confused, I was angry, I was sad,” Tyasutami tells the BBC. “I didn’t know what to do because the news was everywhere.”

Prior to his diagnosis, Tyasutami was a professional dancer, performing arts manager, sister, daughter and friend. Then, she says, her identity was reduced to a humiliating label: the first case. His medical records were leaked. The details of your case have been misrepresented. False rumors have spread on social media.

Within hours, she became the face of the coronavirus outbreak in Indonesia.

The first symptoms

It all started with an itchy throat.

Tyasutami ignored the symptom. There was nothing to worry about, she thought. Then, on the morning of February 17, Tyasutami woke up feeling very bad.

His mother, Darmaningsih, a dance teacher at the Jakarta Arts Institute (JIA), had fallen ill over the weekend. Darmaningsih’s health deteriorated after a performance on February 23, leaving her “very sick”.

On that occasion, Darmaningsih and Tyasutami underwent a medical check-up at the local hospital in Depok, just outside Jakarta.

The doctor initially diagnosed Darmaningsih with typhus – a bacterial disease transmitted by lice or fleas – and Tyasutami, with bronchopneumonia.

“We requested the covid-19 test, but our request was rejected because, at the time, the hospital did not have the proper structure,” says Tyasutami.

Days later, on February 27, they returned to the hospital and remained there. The doctors did not know the pathogen that had invaded their bodies. It took a tip from a friend, 24 hours later, to sound the alarm.

The friend called Tyasutami to tell her that she had participated in the same dance event as a Japanese woman who had received a positive diagnosis for covid-19.

Tyasutami understood the seriousness of the situation.

“That’s why I insisted once again with the doctor to get tested,” he says.

The doctors then relented. She and her mother were transferred to the infectious disease hospital of Sulianti Saroso, in Jakarta, where they were subjected to a test to diagnose covid-19.

Tyasutami and Darmaningsih expected a doctor to report the results. Instead, his diagnoses were read by President Widodo on March 2. It was a surprise for them as much as for the country. A few days passed before Tyasutami and Darmaningsih knew that, in the event of an outbreak of illness, the president should be informed about this, by law.

Achmad Yurianto, a spokesman for the Indonesian government, told the BBC that there was nothing wrong with the president’s announcement. He recalls that a law enacted in 2009 states that patient privacy does not apply to matters of public interest.

In this sense, Widodo’s statement was legal, according to lawyer Bivitri Susanti.

But was it the right thing to do, given the legal protection of medical records? “I don’t think so,” says Susanti.

Online attacks

Right or wrong, the announcement put the country’s first two cases of coronavirus in the spotlight. Within hours, messages showing the initials, full address and medical records of case one (Tyasutami) and case two (Darmaningsih) were leaked and were widely shared on WhatsApp.

The reaction on social networks and the dissemination of erroneous information about their lives were immediate, cruel and unforgiving.

“They attacked Sita, blaming her for bringing the virus to Indonesia,” Tyasutami’s older sister, Ratri Anindyajati, tells the BBC. “They blamed her for losing her job or separating from her families. They questioned how she could look so beautiful after getting sick. They said it was a scam.”

Tyasutami was tried publicly, although it is likely that Indonesia already had cases of coronavirus before 2 March. The government denies this possibility. But in early February, a study by Harvard University in the United States indicated that there could be “undetected cases” in the country, which has close links to China, where the first outbreak was detected.

Indonesia is now one of the hardest hit countries in Southeast Asia, with about 12,000 confirmed cases and almost 900 deaths to date. The origins of covid-19 in Indonesia may never be known. Cases one and two, however, are recorded.

“Before my diagnosis, I had less than 2,000 followers on Instagram,” says Tyasutami. “There was no one sending me hate messages. In a few days (after my diagnosis), that number had risen to 10,000 followers. People were commenting on everything, especially pictures of me in sexy and revealing dance clothes.”

‘They called me a prostitute’

On March 3, President Widodo asked hospital and government officials to respect the privacy of patients with covid-19, but by now, the damage was done.

The leak set the tone for what was to come. Inaccurate comments by Indonesian Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto have made the situation even worse.

In an interview with journalists on March 2, the minister mistakenly hinted that case 1 (Tyasutami) contracted the illness of a Japanese citizen, a “close friend”, while dancing in a nightclub in Jakarta.

“People called me a prostitute,” recalls Tyasutami. “My story has been distorted so many times. Assumptions have been made about me,” he adds.

Questioned by the BBC, the Indonesian Minister of Health did not respond to the request for an interview.

Tyasutami said the media should also take responsibility for the way their diagnosis was reported. “There is this culture of blaming the victims,” ​​she says. A press freedom group, the Alliance of Independent Journalists, urged the media to avoid “sensational” reporting and to respect the privacy of covid-19 patients. The media went too far, according to Tyasutami. While watching TV at the hospital, she could see reporters “surrounding” her home.

Everyone in his household had to audition for covid-19, including his older sister, Anindyajati. The 33-year-old artistic manager, who lives in Vienna, Austria, was already ill and recovered after arriving in Indonesia for a holiday in early February.

The test confirmed what Anindyajati already suspected. She would eventually join her family in the same hospital and would be known as the “case three” in the country.

Despite some complications, the three recovered.

On March 13, after 13 days in isolation, Anindyajati and Tyasutami were released from the hospital. It was a moment of joy mixed with sadness, as the mother – who had not yet fully recovered – had to remain hospitalized for another three days. She was accompanied at a distance by her daughters.

They said the experience changed their lives forever. “I feel like I got a second chance to live,” says Darmaningsi.

They have supported families that were not so lucky, offering advice when asked. They even donated their blood to researchers who are studying a possible treatment for covid-19.

Now that the outbreak has spread, they are just three of the thousands of people whose lives have been turned upside down because of the disease. But the stigma persists.

They were called, for example, “satanic women” in a message a few days ago, says Tyasutami. Anindyajati tries to ignore hatred, focusing on her mental well-being.

“We believe that there have already been many suspicious cases,” she says. “When our diagnosis was confirmed, it at least helped the government to take action.”

BBC Indonesia’s Resty Woro Yuniar

