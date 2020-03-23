The president of Venezuela appears for the coronavirus with a Barcelona tracksuit

Nicolás Maduro He appeared to inform the Venezuelan people about the new measures in the fight against the coronavirus. As almost always, the leader was dressed in tracksuits, although this time surprised everyone by appearing with one of the Barcelona Football Club.

The coronavirus in Venezuela has already caused 77 deaths and prevention measures have been tightened by the Maduro government, which became a trending topic for its clothing.

Is about the first time that the Venezuelan top president exhibits his passion for BarcelonaAlthough he had previously winged Leo Messi: “Visca Catalunya, viva Messi,” he had commented in a public appearance.

Immediately after, social networks were full of comments and memes alluding to the Barça tracksuit with which Nicolás Maduro addressed the group of Venezuelans in the midst of the world health crisis.