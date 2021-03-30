The president of Unicaja leaves office after eleven years at the head of the club

03/29/2021 at 9:03 PM CEST

The president of Unicaja, Eduardo García, presented his resignation from office on Monday After eleven years as head of the club’s board of directors, in which he has to his credit, among other achievements, the 2017 European Championship title or the 2019 Copa del Rey final dispute that the Andalusian team lost to the real Madrid.

The Malaga entity, in a statement, reported the resignation of Eduardo García, who succeeded Francisco Molina in 2010 and has been the longest-serving president in the history of the Malaga club, in which he tried to modernize its structures and created the women’s section with a team in League 2, in addition to the lower divisions.

Eduardo Garcia will continue to direct the acting Unicaja pending the appointment of a replacement by the board of directors in the coming days, said the club in its statement.

Unicaja appreciates your work, your work, your treatment and “your effort and perseverance” and now wishes you a “pleasant stage after so many years of hard work”.

The leader said goodbye with a letter in which, after turning 66 and retiring from his position at Unicaja Banco, highlights that it is time to dedicate himself to his “family and friends”, and points out that “after the approval of the 2020 accounts by the board of directors, it was the right date to start planning for the upcoming season. “