The president of the vaccinologists, outraged after what he saw in an ATM: “He sent me to hell”

Amós García Rojas, president of the Spanish Association of Vaccination, has shared on Twitter a scene that he has experienced recently to express his surprise and concern about the attitude of certain people to the pandemic.

According to his account, everything happened in an ATM, where a woman without a mask and without keeping a safe distance from anyone sneezed on the keyboard.

“I kindly reproach him for his behavior and he sends me to hell. He is not aware that with attitudes like that I already am, we are there. And bow to the seafood ”, assures the expert.

García Rojas’ tweet has generated debate and he himself has responded to some users. For example, one has criticized him for believing himself “invested to scold us if he thinks we are not doing the right thing.”

“Not me, scientific rationality. And the painful thing is that you continue without questioning the insults. What a shame ”, he replied.

“Very well done by the lady. Fuck you get on your things. That we are already great to treat us like children. But who do you think you are? ”, Said another, to which Rojas replied:“ A doctor who wants to save lives and who is going to question with kindness, even if he receives insults, irresponsible behavior in a terrible pandemic. That’s me”.

Meanwhile, the autonomous communities notified the Ministry of Health on Friday 31,060 new cases of COVID-19, 16,667 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours. These figures are higher than those of the same day last week, when 21,879 positives were reported.

The total number of infections in Spain has already risen to 4,100,222 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 537.34, compared to 500.75 on Thursday.

Twelve new deaths were added to this Friday’s report, compared with six last Friday. Up to 81,096 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry. In the last week, 56 people with a confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnosis have died in Spain.

