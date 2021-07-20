The president of the TC defends as “legitimate and proportional” the state of alarm

The president of the Constitutional Court, Juan José González Rivas, in June 2020, in Madrid. (Photo: Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press via .)

The president of the Constitutional Court, Juan José González Rivas, disagrees with the majority opinion of the court on the unconstitutionality of the state of alarm and maintains that the right to free movement was not abolished and that the measures adopted were proportional to the objective of saving lives .

This is stated in the private vote signed by González Rivas to the sentence by which several precepts of the first state of alarm were declared unconstitutional, including home confinement. Measures that, in the opinion of the president of the court, represented “a very important contribution to prevent the massive spread of a then unknown and deadly disease.”

González Rivas’s is one of the five individual votes on the sentence, which was approved by a slim majority of six to five. The Constitutional Court has released this Monday after 22:00 the full content of the sentence and the votes of Rivas, Cándido Conde-Pumpido, María Luisa Balaguer and Andrés Ollero in the absence of notification of the fifth, that of Juan Antonio Xiol.

In the opinion of the president of the TC, the sentence “should have analyzed whether the restrictions on freedom of movement were for legitimate purposes and whether they were directed to them in a necessary and proportionate manner.” And this is how it happened, in the opinion of González Rivas, who, unlike the majority position, considers that there was not a suspension of fundamental rights, not allowed under the umbrella of the state of alarm, but a limitation of them.

“Constitutionally admissible” measures

The magistrate recalls that the Royal Decree authorized mobility due to “force majeure or a situation of necessity” or to carry out any “other activity of a similar nature” and added the recognition that the activity “must be done individually, except accompanying people with disabilities or for other justified reasons ”.

It concludes that these were “constitutionally admissible” measures, by not suppressing the right to circulate, but limiting it temporarily, and were “proportional in achieving the public objective that justifies them, especially considering that the WHO, from the outset (January 2020), in a scientific and not political assessment, considered mobility and displacement as decisive factors in the spread of the virus, as well as private meetings in accumulated groups ”.

The public powers prioritized the fundamental rights to life and health and chose to limit the right to free movement and meetings, but in no case did they impose a specific residence and set aside the assumptions of personal freedom and allowed the mobility of women. people to attend to their basic needs.

“It refers to catastrophes and situations such as the pandemic”

Another of the particular votes is signed by the magistrate Andrés Ollero, also framed in the conservative wing of the court, which indicates that the state of exception “has clear precedents referring to public order problems with notorious political connotations”, while the alarm “refers to catastrophes and situations like the current pandemic ”.

For him, “the key” is that when declaring the state of exception “it is decided, a priori, to affect the essential content of fundamental rights”; the alarm, however, “only becomes unconstitutional when it is detected a posteriori, perhaps even in a precautionary way, that the limitation of rights” is disproportionate.

Also remember that the state of emergency has a duration “that may not exceed thirty days, extendable for another equal period”, which leads to think that “whoever proclaimed it at the start of a pandemic” would be transmitting “that was considered in conditions to put an end to it in one or two months ”.

“Throughout the development of the state of alarm, a lot of nonsense has been expressed, even by authorized spokesmen, but it is fair to acknowledge that this extreme was not reached,” says Ollero. However, this does support the majority decision to declare unconstitutional the precept that gave the Minister of Health the possibility of “modifying” or “expanding” containment measures in the commercial, cultural and restaurant fields, among others.

María Luisa Balaguer considers that despite being severe, it was not disproportionate

The private opinion drawn up by María Luisa Balaguer agrees that the confinement, despite being severe, was not disproportionate, “taking into account the need to guarantee the right to health” of citizens in a context of shortage of medical equipment.

“The undeniable sacrifice infringed on the fundamental right to freedom of movement cannot be understood to be superior to the benefit obtained”, that is, the limitation of the number of infections, says Balaguer, who insists that the objective was “to preventively protect the health of the citizens ”.

“There were the circumstances of the declaration of the state of alarm”, he maintains in tune with his four companions, and affirms that “there was a constitutionally legitimate purpose to adopt the restrictive measures: the preservation of public health.”

According to the progressive magistrate, at that time – and also now, she says – “an open confrontation between the guarantee of individual freedoms and the preservation of private, but also collective health” was revealed, and recalls that health “acts as a natural presupposition of the exercise of freedoms ”of each one.

Conde-Pumpido’s vote, known last week together with the draft of the sentence, warns that this resolution “creates a serious political problem by disarming the State against pandemics, depriving it of the instrument that the law expressly determines to deal with the health crisis, the state of alarm ”.

In addition, he is very critical of the majority, arguing that his decision “does not respond to true legal criteria because it uses a mere argumentative shortcut of qualifying as suspension an intense restriction of a fundamental right with a very poor argumentation.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

