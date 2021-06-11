The president of the Moroccan Parliament affirms that Ceuta “is not European territory”

Several migrants from Morocco are queuing at the gates of the Ceuta border. (Photo: Antonio Sempere / Europa Press)

The president of the Moroccan House of Representatives, Habib el Malki, has considered this Thursday that the resolution voted hours before by the European Parliament “is an opportunity to insist on the Moroccan nature of Ceuta”, in an extraordinary meeting called to study with the groups parliamentarians the result of that vote.

“Ceuta is not European territory, but Moroccan land located in the territory of the Kingdom of Morocco,” El Malki said without being asked by journalists and in response to the resolution of the European Parliament. It has expressly stated that “Ceuta is an external border of the EU, whose protection and security are the responsibility of the entire European Union.

El Malki, who made these statements at the beginning of the meeting with the heads of the parliamentary groups and in the presence of some journalists, has insisted that Ceuta “is part of the colonial past” of Spain in Morocco.

The condemnation of the European Parliament

On the other hand, El Malki has pointed out that the resolution adopted on Thursday by the European Parliament “is moderate, and presents a great difference between the first draft and the adopted text.” According to him, this has been an achievement of Moroccan diplomacy, both official and parliamentary, who have taken care to remind their European partners of the strategic nature of Euro-Moroccan relations.

The European Parliament (EP) has condemned this Thursday the attitude of Morocco for allowing the arrival in Ceuta last May of thousands of migrants, including children, to “put political pressure” on Spain, but at the same time it has trusted that this crisis will not deteriorate relations between Brussels and Rabat.

